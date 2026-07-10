Look: Number changes on Tennessee football's official roster update

The Tennessee football program has updated its official roster for the fall, meaning plenty of number changes from the spring. Head coach Josh Heupel and the program give random numbers to the newcomers for the spring, then finalize the numbers for the fall in July.

Here’s the list of number changes for the season:

0 – Amare Campbell (was 55)

1 – TJ Metcalf (was 28)

*2 – Justin Baker (was 20)

2 – Xavier Gilliam (was 54)

*3 – Radarious Jackson (was 5)

*3 – Tre Poteat III (was 21)

5 – TK Keys (was 80)

6 – Javin Gordon (was 21)

6 – Qua Moss (was 19)

8 – Ryan Staub (was 17)

8 – Jadais Richard (was 29)

*9 – Joakim Dodson (was 89)

10 – Dejuan Lane (was 23)

*12 – George MacIntyre (was 15)

14 – Kayin Lee (was 20)

*17 – Daune Morris (was 19)

19 – Tyreek King (NEW)

*19 – Nathan Robinson (was 94)

20 – Tevis Metcalf (was 48)

21 – Jamyan Theodore (was 36)

*23 – Sidney Walton (was 26)

26 – JJ Finch (was 95)

28 – Cooper Ranvier (was 97)

28 – Brayden Rouse (was 52)

29 – Isaiah Hardge (was 37)

30 – JaColby Cooper (NEW)

31 – Lane Cope (NEW)

33 – Jordan Norman (was 93)

34 – Will Racjecki (NEW)

36 – Carter Gooden (was 88)

37 – Kedric Golston II (was 87)

38 – Brayden Carroll (NEW)

38 – Jowell Combay (was 39)

39 – Darryl Rivers (was 59)

55 – Mike Bethea II (was 89)

59 – Dereon Albert (NEW)

60 – Thomas Storm (NEW)

63 – Jeremy George-El (NEW)

69 – Donovan Haslam (was 67)

76 – Ed Baker (was 71)

*80 – Cole Harrison (was 86)

85 – Luke Thompson (was 46)

87 – Nuk Simmons (NEW)

95 – Breeze Carter (was 98)

* – notes returning player from last season who made a number change.

Tennessee will open fall camp on Wednesday, August 5th for head coach Josh Heupel’s sixth season on Rocky Top. Heupel and three Vols will met the media on Monday, July 20th in Tampa at SEC Media Days. Tennessee opens the 2026 campaign on Saturday, September 5th against Furman at 3:30pm. The game will be shown on ESPN+/SEC Network +.