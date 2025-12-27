Tennessee Football players who have opted out of the Music City Bowl to turn pro

A look at the Tennessee Football players who have opted out of the Music City Bowl against Illinois on December 30 (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) at Nissan Stadium

NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy: Did not play this season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star last season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Chris Brazzell II: He a breakout senior season in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Brazzell is ranked No. 7 at wide receiver on Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Draft Big Board. He’s ranked No. 34 overall on ESPN’s list of the best available prospects in the draft.

Arion Carter: Carter over the last seasons had 96 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games. He had a team-high 76 tackles this season, with 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while appearing in 10 games. He missed two games and was limited against Oklahoma in November while dealing with turf toe injuries. Carter had 68 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in 13 games last season and 17 tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss in eight games as a freshman in 2023.

Colton Hood: Hood announced on social media on Wednesday that he will be entering the NFL Draft. The Colorado transfer had a breakout season at Tennessee, finishing with 50 tackles, eight passes defended and two defensive touchdowns, taking an interception back for a score and returning a fumble for a touchdown. He’s ranked by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 6 cornerback in the draft class.

Joshua Josephs: In 48 games over the last four seasons, Josephs finished with 104 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. This season he had 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a career-high 4.0 sacks. He had nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2024, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in 2023 and 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in 2022. He returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown this season at Mississippi State and had four fumble recoveries, six fumbles forced and nine passes defended during his career.