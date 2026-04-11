What to know about Tennessee football's 2026 Orange & White Game

Tennessee football will conclude spring practice with the Orange & White Game — the annual split-squad scrimmage — at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Admission is free to fans with gates opening at 1 p.m. ET.

The game will not be televised but The Vol Network will provide the radio broadcast on local affiliates across the state. It can also be heard on the Tennessee Athletics app and on UTSports.com.

The Vol Walk will start at Noon ET at the corner of Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Way as Tennessee players walk to Gate 21A to enter Neyland Stadium.

Parking Information

Parking lots opened at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Phillip Fulmer Way is closed from Cumberland Avenue to Lake Loudon Boulevard beginning at 5 a.m., along with Peyton Manning Pass.

Free public parking is available at the Terrace Avenue Garage, White Avenue Garage, 11th Street Garage, Ag Campus and on Stephenson Drive. Parking lots adajacemendt to Neyland Stadium will be reserved via parking passes.

The spring game format

The offense will wear white in Saturday’s scrimmage and will be on the the home sideline. The defense will wear orange and will be on the visiting sideline, while the quarterbacks wear Smokey Grey jerseys.

The workout will begin with practice periods, followed by scrimmage work. According to the Vols, both “thud” and live tackling will be part of Saturday’s events. Warmups begin just after 1 p.m. ET an will continue with individual periods at 1:30 p.m..

There will be a 10-minute halftime which will including award recipients from the 2025 team.

Alvin Kamara to be honored on Saturday

Former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara will be honored on the field during the Orange & White Game after it was announced this week that he has committed “a large philanthropic gift” to Tennessee athletics. The gift will include “a prominent naming” opportunity for Kamara at Neyland Stadium.

“There are certain experiences that shape you throughout your life,” Kamara said in a statement released by Tennessee. “In my heart, it was only right that I pour back into the university that gave me an opportunity when I didn’t quite know what was next.

“The naming recognition space that we are working on, inside Neyland Stadium, will be a representation of perseverance and faith for everyone who enters for years to come.”

Smokey XII to be introduced

Smokey XII, a 2-year-old bluetick coonhound named Neyland, will be introduced during the Orange & White Game as the new live mascot of the Vols.

Smokey XII has been fostered by an employee at Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine and was found after the university received word of “a promising candidate” in the East Tennessee bluetick coonhound community, according to the press release las month:

“When his original owners could no longer provide the care he needed, a devoted dog lover stepped in and made it his mission to find him a loving permanent home. After the Smokey search team at UT evaluated him, they recognized his potential to become the next mascot.”