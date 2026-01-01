What Tennessee Football's Dominic Bailey said about entering the 2026 NFL Draft

Tennessee Football redshirt senior defensive lineman Dominic Bailey posted a message on social media on Wednesday thanking his teammates, coaches and fans while announcing his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft:

After careful thought and prayer, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft. This decision comes with immense gratitude for everyone who has helped shape me on and off the field.

I want to give a special thank you to Coach Rodney Garner for believing in me, pushing me every day, and helping me grow as a player and as a man. Your mentorship and guidance have meant more to me than words can express.

I am also incredibly thankful to the University of Tennessee for giving me the opportunity to compete at the highest level, represent this great program, and be part of a special family. Tennessee will always be home, and I will forever be grateful for the memories, relationship, and lessons gained here.

Thank you to my teammates, coaches, family and fans for the constant support throughout this journey. I am excited for the next chapter and read for what lies ahead.

Go Vols

Dominic Bailey

A look back at Dominic Bailey’s career

Bailey, the 6-foot-3, 292-pounder from Salisbury, Maryland, played in 55 games over the last six seasons at Tennessee. He’s scheduled to take part in the Hula Bowl on January 10.

He had a career-year this season with 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. For his career he finished with 76 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.

Bailey had 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2024, after finishing with 13 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 2023.

He played in just three games over his first two seasons, in 2020 and 2021, then appeared in all 13 games in 2022, recording 10 tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss.

Bailey was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He was the No. 242 overall prospect in the country at the time and was ranked No. 29 among defensive lineman and No. 12 overall in the state of Maryland.

Five other Tennessee players have entered their names in the 2026 NFL Draft so far: Cornerback Jermod McCoy, cornerback Colton Hood, defensive back Jalen McMurray, linebacker Arion Carter and wide receiver Chris Brazzell. McMurray was the only player who did not opt out of the Music City Bowl vs. Illinois.