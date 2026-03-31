Jermod McCoy runs 4.38 in the 40 at Tennessee football pro day

Jermod McCoy ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Tennessee football’s pro day on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He also had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

The former Tennessee corner did not play last season after suffering a torn ACL during offseason training in January 2025. He also did not workout in Indianapolis in February during the NFL Scouting Combine.

McCoy was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Sub 4.4 40 for @Jermodmccoy



First round 🔒



See you at the @nfldraft 📈 pic.twitter.com/8910AdipHQ — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 31, 2026

ESPN’s latest NFL Draft prediction for Jermod McCoy

ESPN’s Matt Miller had McCoy as the No. 12 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys in his seven-round mock draft on Monday, describing McCoy’s 2024 tape as “elite.”

“The 6-foot-1, 188-pound McCoy profiles as a physical outside cornerback with smooth moving skills in phase,” Miller wrote. “He would have been my top cornerback in the 2025 class if he had been draft-eligible.”

ESPN reported that McCoy “did entertain returning to the lineup for Tennessee” and “considered the idea of a comeback.”

“I got cleared,” McCoy said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I was doing everything, practicing, everything. I just didn’t feel ready yet.”

But he is ready for the NFL Draft, he added.

“I just feel like when you’re ready, you’re ready,” McCoy said at the combine while explaining his decision to enter the draft, according to ESPN. “I felt ready to come out and talked with my family, my agent, my coaches. They’re all on the same boat as me and agree with everything I was seeing.”

Where Jermod McCoy is ranked on Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Draft Big Board

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. currently has McCoy as the No. 16 overall prospect on his big board and the No. 1 cornerback in the draft.

“The medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him,” Kiper wrote. “But there’s no arguing his on-the-ball production.”

ESPN mock drafts from both Field Yates and Matt Miller also had McCoy getting picked in the first round.

“Teams will want to know more about his recovery,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote on Thursday. “Talent-wise, there’s no doubting McCoy is one of the 10 best prospects in this class. He has squeaky-clean technique, as he can turn and run with any receiver while also having the hip mobility to break at any point. And at 6-foot, 193 pounds, he also has great size for a versatile corner.

“But where is he at in his rehab and timeline to return?”