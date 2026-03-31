Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's Pro Day on Tuesday

What Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols hosted Pro Day Tuesday afternoon in Knoxville:

Opening Statement

“Pro Day, it’s a great time to see our guys kind of culminate and finish a career. Fourteen guys, their families, back here inside of our building. A lot of fun to see them go execute and compete and perform the way that they did today. Guys that are on the back end of their career, you look at a guy like Alvin Kamara that’s back here yesterday with our team. These are guys that are going to continue to come back and pay it forward to the guys that are inside of our program. Can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done here at Tennessee with our staff. And I was really excited and happy the way they performed today.”

Seeing Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy back on the field more than a year after he tore his ACL

“Looked like Jermod out there today. From his 40 to vertical jump, did a great job testing, which we all anticipated. Great to see him back at 100%. And dealing with the adversity of last year and everything that he had to do to get back, just really proud of how he handled that process. And ultimately how he performed today and set himself up to, to have a great draft day.”

How Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar threw on Pro Day, coming off surgery in January

“You look at where he’s at, he hasn’t been throwing the football except for a few weeks here post-surgery. I thought he performed really well just throwing the football. So his best is still coming in this rehab process and I know that he’ll do a great job wherever he goes, whenever it is. Once he gets into camp, who he is, the competitor, how smart that he is, he’ll be ready to go play at a really high level.”

Colton Hood saying how much he appreciated his one season at Tennessee, the impact he made with the Vols

“We appreciate Colton being a part of this team and this program, too. An athlete that does it the right way. Coming in in May, learning what we’re doing, learning what it means to be a Vol on a day-to-day basis, but then also how he impacted the guys around him. He’s smart, tough, relentless competitor that cares about the people around him. And you look at his performance today, at the (NFL) Combine, he’s setting himself up to have a great career.”

What he thinks his Tennessee football program has sold to the NFL during his five years with the Vols

“I think they know what they’re getting out of a guy from here. The tape is the tape. But they know the level of accountability that we have inside of our program, how we approach every single day, their ability to be the same competitor every single day, what they get exposed to on the football knowledge part of it. I think they understand they’re getting a consistent type of player from here.”

Having success turning portal players into NFL Draft picks, how that helps Tennessee in portal recruiting

“I think high school guys, portal guys, however you end up here, they’ve seen the fruits of being inside of this program. The physical development, the mental development, how we approach things and how that translates to setting themselves up to have a great career on the back end of their college career.”

What clicked for Chris Brazzell II last season, Tennessee’s changes to the passing game

“I think as much as anything it’s just the continued growth of the man, the maturity, and then the football understanding. And then continued growth of the fundamental and technique traits that you need at your position. And Chris did that. The way that he approached his offseason, his summer, set himself up to go take advantage of the traits that he has. And he performed at an elite level last year.”

What trait is the strongest for Chris Brazzell II at the NFL level

“I don’t think that there’s just one. His length is a great attribute. He’s got speed that’s rare at that size. And then his ability to be extremely loose, to sink and get out of cuts, his catch radius over the middle of the field or a deep ball down the sideline, he’s got some unique physical traits. And you put that with his play-making ability, those are hard to find.”