ESPN weighs in on Tennessee's quarterback battle between Faizon Brandon, George MacIntyre

Faizon Brandon’s attempt to win Tennessee football’s starting quarterback job will come down to two questions, according to ESPN’s Max Olson.

“The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Brandon should be physically ready to play as a freshman and would clearly be the long-term upside play,” Olson wrote this week. “Can he put in the work over the next few months and play clean enough in fall camp to make (Josh) Heupel comfortable with rolling out a rookie in the SEC?”

Heupel will be the one that has to answer those questions after Brandon started battling redshirt freshman George MacIntyre for the job during spring camp.

The competition is expected to continue through the summer offseason program and into fall camp as the Vols move toward their September 5 opener against Furman at Neyland Stadium.

ESPN takes a look at 10 quarterback competitions for 2026

ESPN’s examined the quarterback battles at Tennessee, Alabama (Keelon Russell and Austin Mack), Clemson (Christopher Vizzina and Tait Reynolds), Arizona State (Cutter Boley and Jake Fette), Florida (Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr.), Virginia (Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein), Vanderbilt (Jared Curtis and Blaze Berlowitz), Duke (Walker Eget and Dan Mahan), Iowa (Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinkski) and Arkansas (KJ Jackson and AJ Hill).

“Coach Josh Heupel and his staff were in a tricky spot in January and knew their situation could shake out a few different ways,” Olson wrote. “They supported Joey Aguilar in his efforts to seek an additional season of eligibility, which was eventually denied in late February.

“They brought in coveted Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt for an official visit and stayed in that battle with LSU and Miami until the end. They also considered taking Missouri transfer Beau Pribula while the Aguilar and Leavitt situations were still unresolved.”

But with Aguilar denied, Leavitt landing at LSU and Priblula batting for the starting job at Virginia, Heupel and his staff moved forward with their redshirt freshman and freshman doing battle.

“MacIntyre played 18 snaps as a backup last season while redshirting,” Olson wrote. “Brandon comes in with five-star hype as ESPN’s No. 14 overall recruit but has a lot to learn in Heupel’s offense, as all freshmen do. The Vols also brought in transfer Ryan Staub, who made one start at Colorado last season, to push them.”

BetMGM releases odds for Tennessee’s QB competition

Las Vegas likes Brandon’s chances, with BetOnline setting the line at Brandon -250, or 2/3 odds, and MacIntyre at +110, or 11/10.

BetOnline also put odds on the Alabama, Clemson and Florida quarterback competitions.

Keelon Russell is 1/3 or -300 to be the Alabama starter and Austin Mack is 2/1 or +200. Clemson’s Christopher Vizzina is 1/10 or -1000 to be the starter while Tait Reynolds is 11/2 or +550. Florida’s Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. are both 5/6 and -120.