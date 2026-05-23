ESPN lists Tennessee's Faizon Brandon as one of 10 freshmen to know in college football

Tennessee football freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon was listed at No. 3 on ESPN’s list of 10 freshmen to know for the 2026 college football season on Thursday.

“There’s no guarantee that Brandon, the No. 14 prospect and third-ranked pocket passer in 2026, beats out George MacIntyre for Tennessee’s starting job,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker wrote. “But Brandon’s immense ceiling is undeniable, and his big arm is a great fit for a Josh Heupel offense that wants to beat teams over the top. His physical traits are reminiscent of Hendon Hooker.”

The other freshmen to know, alongside Brandon, were Texas wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr., Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry, Georgia tight end/wide receiver Kaiden Prothro, USC defensive lineman Luke Wafle, Alabama running back Ezavier Crowell, LSU defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, Miami offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis.

Faizon Brandon was No. 9 overall prospect in 2026 class

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Brandon, out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., was the No. 9 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2026 class. He was the No. 3 quarterback in the country and the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina.

Brandon is battling MacIntyre, the redshirt freshman from Nashville, for Tennessee’s starting quarterback job, as the Vols are forced to replace Joey Aguilar. The competition started in spring practice and is expected to continue through the summer and into fall camp.

MacIntyre appeared in two games as Tennessee’s third quarterback last season, completing 7 of 9 passes for 69 yards.

He was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 195 overall in the Rivals Industry ranking. He was the No. 15 quarterback in the class and No. 3 overall in the state of Tennessee, out of Brentwood Academy in Nashville.

‘It’s important that you have that competition going to training camp’

Josh Heupel was asked during The Big Orange Caravan in April if he had a desired timeline in mind to name a starter. While only his quarterbacks can answer that question, Heupel pointed toward training camp in August.

“Ultimately when a guy earns it,” Heupel said. “I think it’s important that they earn it in front of their peers. But I also think it’s important you finish up spring ball, and there’s been a lot of work in the winter through spring ball. But you got an opportunity to sit back, digest everything, continue to grow in May, June and July and come back a dramatically different player, too.

“So I think for all those reasons, it’s important that you have that competition going to training camp. That’s how we’ve handled it in our history and I think it forces competition through the summer and (brings) a lot of growth.”