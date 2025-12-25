Josh Heupel 'couldn't be more thankful' for Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar

Josh Heupel doesn’t know if the Music City Bowl will be Joey Aguilar’s last as Tennessee Football’s quarterback. Aguilar himself doesn’t even know.

“My answer is still my answer,” Aguilar said earlier this month, “just focus on the season and pursue what I want to pursue afterwards.”

Tennessee (8-4) and Illinois (8-4) will both have its starting quarterbacks on the field — Aguilar vs. Luke Altmyer — when the two teams kick off on December 30 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (TV: ESPN) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Joey Aguilar on his future: ‘I guess I’ll figure that out after the bowl game’

Aguilar’s future became uncertain when it was reported last month that he was one of multiple players who added their names as plaintiffs to Diego Pavia’s lawsuit, which was initially filed in November 2024 seeking additional eligibility for those who previously played junior college football.

Aguilar, who spent the previous two seasons at Appalachian State, played two seasons at Diablo Community College in California, which could leave him with added eligibility for 2026 should the lawsuit be decided in favor of Aguilar and the other plaintiffs.

That’s why Aguilar has had no detailed answer on what’s next.

“I guess I’ll figure that out after the bowl game,” he said.

And, as of last week, Heupel didn’t have a deadline in place for an answer from his quarterback.

“I don’t have a specific date at this time,” Heupel said.

It was a whirlwind seven months at Tennessee for Aguilar, the Antioch, Calif., native. He arrived in Knoxville in May after transferring from UCLA, where he had transferred to in December. He went back in the portal after the Bruins added Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Joey Aguilar is fourth on Tennessee’s single-season passing list

What Heupel does know is how grateful is he to have had Aguilar this season, both on the field and off.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for who he has been from the moment that he set foot here,” Heupel said. “That’s being a teammate and caring about the guys around him, the culture inside the locker room. And then certainly the player.”

Aguilar this season threw for 3,444 yards, putting him in fourth place on Tennessee’s single-season passing list. He trails only Peyton Manning’s 3,819 yards in 1997, Tyler Bray’s 3,612 yards in 2012 and Erik Ainge’s 3,522 yards in 2007.

“His ability in a really short amount of time to grasp what we’re doing offensively,” Heupel said, “go play and execute at a really high level. (He was a) big part of our offensive and team success this year. Couldn’t have had somebody come in May and do it any better.”

For now, Aguilar is just enjoying at least one more opportunity with his Tennessee teammates.

“We got one more game on our schedule and that’s a blessing,” he said. “Everybody’s super excited to go out there.”