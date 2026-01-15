Former Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger commits to UConn

Former Tennessee Football quarterback Jake Merklinger has committed to UConn, he announced on social media on Thursday morning. The former four-star recruit was the backup quarterback for the Vols this season, playing in four games.

He completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He palyed in two games in 2024, completing 6 of 9 passes for 48 yards during a redshirt season.

Merklinger, out of Savannah, Ga., was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 201 overall, No. 12 at quarterback and No. 23 in the state of Georgia.

He’s the 13th former Tennessee player to commit to or sign with a new school, while eight other former Vols are currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Where other former Tennessee players are headed

Kellen Lindstrom — Missouri State: Appeared in six games over the last two seasons on the defensive line, recording six total tackles. He had four tackles in three games as a freshman last season and two more as a redshirt freshman this season. Lindstrom was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 319 overall, No. 34 among edge rushers and No. 8 in the state of Missouri, out of Springfield, Missouri.

Jamal Wallace — Utah: The redshirt junior defensive lineman had seven tackles in nine games over the last two seasons, with three in three games last season and four in six games this season. Wallace transferred to Tennessee from the junior college ranks, out of Sierra College in Northern California. He played high school football in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Schell — UCF: The 6-foot-4, 265-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman was one-and-done with the Vols after transferring to Tennessee after two seasons at Grand Valley State. He had just one tackle this season.

Boo Carter — Colorado: Committed to Colorado Saturday night, picking Deion Sanders and the Buffs over interest from Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi State. In two seasons at Tennessee, Carter had 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He had one interception, three passes defended and three forced fumbles. The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings have Carter ranked at No. 7 among safeties and No. 79 overall in the portal.

William Satterwhite — LSU: The 6-foot-3, 305-pound redshirt freshman center spent two seasons at Tennessee as a reserve offensive lineman. He played 11 games, including eight this season, and is a former four-star recruit. He was ranked No. 280 overall, No. 20 among interior offensive lineman and No. 12 in the state of Ohio.

Jayden Loftin — Wisconsin:The freshman edge rusher signed with Tennessee in December 2024 but his start with the Vols was delayed by an injury suffered during his senior season in high school. Loftin was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, ranked No. 269 overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 31 edge rusher in the country and the No. 7 player in the state of New Jersey, out of Somerville High School.

Lance Heard — Kentucky: Heard was Tennessee’s starting left tackle for 23 of the 25 games over the last two seasons and was an All-SEC Third Team pick this season. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder spent his freshman season at LSU before transferring after the 2023 season. He was a five-star recruit ranked No. 11 overall in the 2023 class. He was the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana.

Jordan Ross — LSU: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore defensive lineman over the last two seasons had 26 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 22 games. He had 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season, along with a pass defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Ross was a four-star prospect in the On3 ratings, ranked No. 41 overall and No. 5 among EDGE ushers.

Rickey Gibson III — Texas A&M: The junior cornerback had 42 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and six passes defended in 26 games over the last three seasons. He had just one tackle in the season-opening win over Syracuse before suffering a season-ending upper body injury. He had 32 tackles and five passes defended during a breakout season in 2024.

Max Gilbert — Arkansas: The sophomore kicker went 14-for-19 on field goals this season and was 64-for-64 on extra points. He was 20 of 26 last season and 54-for-54 on extra points. Gilbert missed a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against Georgia in September and also missed kicks against Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois.

Max Anderson — Kentucky: The 6-foot-5, 311-pound reserve offensive lineman appeared in all 13 games this season after playing in only two games during a redshirt season in 2024. He was a four-star prospect out of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas, in the 2024 class, ranked No. 318 overall, No. 26 among interior offensive linemen and No. 53 overall in the state of Texas.

Bennett Warren — Minnesota: The redshirt freshman reserve offensive lineman was a four-star prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas. He as ranked No. 135 nationally, No. 9 at offensive tackle and No. 21 overall in the state of Texas.

Peyton Lewis — Virginia: Played two seasons at Tennessee and was an early recruiting win in the 2024 cycle for the Vols, as they beat out South Carolina for the former four-star prospect at the time. Lewis saw action in 23 games during his time with the Vols. As a freshman, he saw limited action behind Dylan Sampson and Desean Bishop. Lewis carried the ball 64 times for 339 yards and three touchdowns. This season he had 70 carries for 290 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games, splitting reps with Bishop and Star Thomas.

Tennessee players in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Jack Van Dorselaer: The 6-foot-5, 236-pound freshman tight end caught five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in his one season at Tennessee, playing in all 13 games behind Miles Kitselman, Ethan Davis and DaSaahn Brame. He was a four-star prospect ranked No. 384 overall in the ON3 Industry Ranking, No. 23 at tight end and No. 52 in the state of Texas, out of Southlake Carroll.

Kaleb Beasley: The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore defensive back had 28 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble return for a touchdown in 26 games over two seasons at Tennessee. He had 24 tackles in 13 games this season. Beasley was a four-star prospect ranked No. 166 overall, No. 23 at cornerback and No. 4 in the state of Tennessee, out of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

Brendan Anes: The 6-foot-2, 223-pound freshman linebacker had three tackles this season, all against New Mexico State in November. He appeared in 12 of 13 game this season. Anes was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was ranked No. 549 overall in the country, No. 59 at linebacker and No. 18 in the state of Tennessee, out of Page High School.

Marcus Gorree Jr: The redshirt freshman defensive back from Chattanooga recored one tackle in four games over the last two seasons, appearing in two games as a freshman in 2024 and two more games this season. Goree was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 534 overall, No. 51 at safety and No. 13 in the state of Tennessee.

Amari Jefferson: The former four-star recruit and Alabama transfer appeared in just two games this season. He was the No. 204 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, ranked No. 34 at wide receiver and No. 6 in the state of Tennessee, out of Baylor School in Chattanooga.

Caleb Herring: The 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior defensive lineman had career-best numbers this season with 14 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. In 36 games over the last three seasons he totaled 25 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. The Murfreesboro native, out of Riverdale High School, was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, ranked No. 90 overall, No. 12 among edge rushers and No. 1 overall in the state of Tennessee.

Emmanuel Okoye: He signed with Tennessee in 2023 as a developmental prospect from the UK NFL Academy. The Lagos, Nigeria, native started his career with the Vols at tight end before a move to the defensive line. He was a redshirt during the 2023 season and suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024. He appeared in eight games as a redshirt sophomore this season, recording one tackle.

Brian Grant: The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt junior spent the last four seasons at Tennessee as a backup offensive lineman. Grant was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022. He was the No. 62 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 115 overall prospect in the state of Florida, out of Fort Walton Beach.