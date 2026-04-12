What Tennessee QBs George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon said after the Orange & White Game

What Tennessee quarterbacks George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon said during their press conference after the Vols finished spring football with the Orange & White Game on Saturday at Neyland Stadium:

George MacIntyre

What he needs to do between now and the start of Tennessee’s fall camp to help win the QB job

“Just keep my relationships with the receivers. Over the spring, I feel like we installed most the whole offense so we have that to look at and watch throughout the offseason. We’ve got all these plays we’ve already ran, all this stuff to just continue to grow in and I thin going in it with the receivers and tight ends and running backs in the pass game as well. Getting that chemistry.”

The nerves of playing in front of Tennessee fans

“Super grateful for Vol nation showing up. It was a great crowd and a lot of positive energy. I feel like we fed off that. That was our third scrimmage we had, technically. Kind of just that. Felt like another scrimmage with added fans, added energy.”

If Tennessee quarterbacks accomplished as much this spring with a younger room compared to last spring

“For sure. I don’t think they held anything back schematically, at all. I think we actually grew in our scheme this year. There’s still a lot on the quarterback. Lot of different checks, kills, stuff like that. Obviously, very different room. Lots of new faces and stuff like that, but I feel like both groups did a really good job of learning their job and doing it well.”

Areas of growth over the course of Tennessee’s spring camp

“I worked a lot on just trying to be perfect operationally, just pre snap and post snap. After the ball is snapped, you can be very defined with your eyes and feet. I feel like when those three things are put together, you can be very accurate with the ball and stuff like that.”

His comfort level compared to last season

“I feel a good bit more comfortable. I think a lot of that growth happened between practice one and practice 15, not necessarily between now and last year. Just a lot more comfortable and a lot more clear visions, operationally, getting in the playbook and once you have 15 days stacked on top of each other everything felt really clear.”

Facing new looks from Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

“Coach Knowles has really mastered surprise. I would also say, with the new defense there is very minimal complete busts throughout spring ball. You might expect guys running wide open a lot when you’re doing installs, but I think our DBs are really locked in with what they are doing and disguising stuff. I feel like the second half of spring ball, they really got good at disguising pressures and we had to really understand our protections and know where we’re hot and stuff like that.”

How much it helped his game to see different disguises

“Coach Halzle said it all the time, presnap thoughts and post snap confirmation. If you’re not getting that every single play with Coach Knowles defense— there’s no guessing. So you really got to be right because they can show a lot of different things and I think all three of us really grew in that throughout the whole spring ball.”

Faizon Brandon

Having Tennessee fans in the stands

“I feel like the energy was pretty good with all the fans coming out. The energy just felt really good.”

The nerves of playing in front of Tennessee fans at Neyland Stadium

“The nerves, you definitely feel the nerves the first few plays of the game. I would say after those first few plays, they go away and you’re able to be calm and play your game.”

Areas of growth over the course of Tennessee’s spring camp

“Just my lower body and getting with the pace of college football. That was my biggest focus at the start of spring and I feel like I adjusted pretty well to that.”

Deep shots he missed on in the spring game

“I would say it was tight coverage and I think I could have gave my guys more of a shot but I think it was a mix of those two— me giving my guys more of a shot and the night coverage that was there.”

How much has surprised him about football at the college level

“Things definitely surprised me a little bit, you know, the first practices. But I would say it has definitely slowed down for me with where I am now — I feel like it has slowed down. It’s still a lot of things that I can work on to help continue make me better throughout this process.”

Facing Tennessee’s new-look defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

“I would definitely say all the different coverages and stuff will definitely make us better. It made us have to be on top of our game, as George said, with the checks and just knowing where to put our eyes in certain looks that we get.”