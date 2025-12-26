What Josh Heupel has seen from Tennessee freshman receiver Radarious Jackson

Joey Aguilar knows he just has to get the football in the area. If the Tennessee quarterback can do that, there’s a pretty good chance freshman receiver Radarious Jackson will find a way to come down with the catch.

“His catch radius is pretty crazy,” Aguilar said earlier this month. “I’ve thrown him some bad, bad passes. He’s running across the middle and it’s behind him and he’s still catching it somehow, so that’s a good thing to see.”

Jackson should get a bigger opportunity to show it on game day when Tennessee (8-4) and Illinois (8-4) meet in the Music City Bowl on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Chris Brazzell II is headed to the NFL Draft — parlaying his 62 catches, 1,107 yards and nine touchdowns this season into a pro payday — and has opted out of the bowl game, leaving a vacancy that for a younger player like Jackson.

“Obviously,” Aguilar said, “I gotta give him better passes, but his catch radius is really awesome.”

Braylon Staley had a breakout season behind Brazzell, with the redshirt freshman catching 64 passes for 806 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Mike Matthews caught 50 passes for 770 yards and four touchdown.

Radarious Jackson this season: 7 catches, 72 yards

Jackson caught seven passes for 72 yards in eight games this season. Fellow freshman Travis Smith Jr. caught three passes for 29 yards.

“Those were two young guys that as we were getting ready to go into the season that I talked highly about just their maturity coming in January,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “Their growth, both of them had injuries at different times of the year that slowed some of that down.

“They’ve had great practices here on the back end of the season and over the last week and a half, two weeks. And both of those guys are going to get an opportunity to play a lot of football. Expect them to go play at a really high level.”

‘He’s got a really big catch radius and Joey’s got a lot of trust in him’

Both Smith and Jackson were four-star prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, with Jackson ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee, out of Sheffield High School in Memphis.

“A guy that as he came in, and I’ve said this to him, just his maturity was at a different level than I probably anticipated,” Heupel said. “And I’m saying that in a really positive way. Had great work habits, willing to do extra, grew inside of our offense extremely quickly. But his athletic traits, he’s got the ability to make plays once the ball is in his hands.

“Perimeter screens, he’s got the ability to be a weapon in that way, but he’s extremely loose and fluid, explosive, has the ability to go attack the football and play big and long and his ability to open up back hip long on shoulders back behind. He’s got a really big catch radius and Joey’s got a lot of trust in him.”