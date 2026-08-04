Where Tennessee football's opponents are ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll

Tennessee football will start the new season ranked No. 18 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, which released its top 25 on Tuesday. The Vols will also face four opponents ranked in the preseason poll, all in SEC play:

No. 4 Texas

September 26

Noon ET

ABC

The SEC opener against Texas will be the annual Checker Neyland game at Neyland Stadium. The Vols have never played the Longhorns in the regular season. The three previous meetings were all in the Cotton Bowl, with the Vols winning 20-14 on New Year’s Day 1951 and Texas winning 16-0 on New Year’s Day 1953 and 36-13 on New Year’s Day 1969.

No. 8 Texas A&M

November 14

Flex Window

3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET

Tennessee goes back to Texas A&M on November 14 to face the Aggies at Kyle Field. The Vols are 3-2 against A&M, but have lost two of three against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. Tennessee won the last meeting 20-13 in October 2023 at Neyland Stadium, after losing 45-38 in overtime at A&M in October 2016. The Vols beat A&M in the Gator Bowl in December 1957 and Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2005.

No. 11 Alabama

October 17

Flex Window

3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET

The Third Saturday in October Rivalry will be renewed on October 17 in Knoxville. The Tennessee-Alabama series has been played 107 times since 1901. The two teams are 2-2 against each other over the last four years after Alabama had won 15 straight.

No. 13 LSU

November 21

Flex Window

3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET

Lane Kiffin makes a third return to Neyland Stadium with a third different team, after the former Tennessee head coach returned previously as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the Ole Miss head coach. The Vols are 21-10-3 all time against LSU, dating back to 1925, but the Tigers have won seven of the last 10 going back to 2000. The Vols won the last meeting 40-13 in October 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Preseason Media Poll: Vols picked to finish eighth in SEC

Tennessee was picked to finish eighth in the SEC this season in the preseason media poll at SEC Media Days in Tampa last month.

Georgia was picked to win the league, ahead of second-place Texas. Ole Miss was picked to finish third, Texas A&M was fourth and LSU was fifth. Also ahead of the Vols were No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Oklahoma.

Florida was picked ninth and Missouri was 10th. South Carolina was picked 11th and Auburn was picked to finish 12th under first-year Auburn coach and former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

Kickoff times, windows for Tennessee games this season

Kickoff times for the first four games of the season have been set. The season opener vs. Furman at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 5 will be a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start streaming on ESPN+. The Sept. 12 road game at Georgia Tech will start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Sept. 19 home date vs. Kennesaw State will be a 7:45 p.m. ET kick on SEC Network. The SEC opener vs. Texas will be a Noon ET start on ABC.

Kickoff windows have been announced for the other eight SEC games. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

The Auburn game on Oct. 3, the Alabama game on Oct. 17 and the LSU game on Nov. 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Arkansas game on Oct. 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — and the game at Texas A&M on November 14 are also in the flex window.

The road game at South Carolina on Oct. 24 is in the afternoon window and the Kentucky game on Nov. 7 and the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt on Nov. 28 are both in the night window.