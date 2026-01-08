Former Tennessee Football defensive back Rickey Gibson III commits to Texas A&M

Former Tennessee Football cornerback Rickey Gibson III will be staying in the SEC after leaving the Vols through the NCAA Transfer Portal. It was reported on Thursday that the junior defensive back has committed to Texas A&M.

Gibson had 42 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and six passes defended in 26 games over the last three seasons.

He had just one tackle in the season-opening win over Syracuse before suffering a season-ending upper body injury. He had 32 tackles and five passes defended during a breakout season in 2024.

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer CB Rickey Gibson has signed with Texas A&M, @PeteNakos reports👍https://t.co/pWoy6E9zrM pic.twitter.com/MLkWTHf6oF — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Tennessee lost multiples defensive backs to transfer portal, NFL Draft

Gibson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal during the last portal cycle, but ultimately removed his name and opted to stay with the Vols.

Boo Carter also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and two other defensive backs in Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood entered then 2026 NFL Draft.

Gibson is the fourth former Tennessee player to commit or sign with a new school on the other side of the portal and the third to stay in the SEC.

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Max Anderson committed to Kentucky on Tuesday, following kicker Max Gilbert and offensive lineman Bennett Warren on Sunday. Gilbert signed with Arkansas and Warren is headed to Minnesota.

Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound reserve offensive lineman, appeared in all 13 games for Tennessee this season after playing in only two games during a redshirt season in 2024.

He was a four-star prospect out of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas, in the 2024 class, ranked No. 318 overall, No. 26 among interior offensive linemen and No. 53 overall in the state of Texas.

Max Gilbert went 14-for-19 on field goals this season

Gilbert during his sophomore season went 14-for-19 on field goals and was 64-for-64 on extra points. He was 20 of 26 last season and 54-for-54 on extra points.

Gilbert missed a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against Georgia in September and also missed kicks against Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois.

Bennett, a redshirt freshman reserve offensive lineman, was a four-star prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas. He was ranked No. 135 nationally, No. 9 at offensive tackle and No. 21 overall in the state of Texas.

Tennessee on Sunday got its first commitment of the offseason out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in Kansas State defensive back Qua Moss. On Tuesday the Vols added a commitment from LSU offensive lineman Ory Williams and Auburn corner Kayin Lee committed on Wednesday.