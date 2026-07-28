Tennessee football adds non-conference game to 2028 schedule

Tennessee football has added a home game with Central Michigan on the 2028 schedule. The only other non-conference game previously set for 2028 was the September 2 game against West Virginia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Tennessee has never faced Central Michigan in football. The Vols will face the Chippewas on Saturday, September 9 and are paying $1.3 million for the non-conference home game, according to a report from fbschedules.com.

In 2028 Tennessee will have SEC home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina and Texas A&M and will play on the road at Auburn, LSU, Texas and Vanderbilt.

The Vols have non-conference opponents scheduled through the 2030 season, including a power-conference opponent for each of the next five seasons.

After going to Georgia Tech in Week 2 this season, Tennessee will host Tennessee State, Western Michigan and Georgia Tech, completing the home-and-home with the Yellow Jackets.

After facing West Virginia in 2028, Tennessee will have a home-and-home with Washington starting in Knoxville in 2029 before going to Seattle in 2030.

Kickoff times, windows for Tennessee games this season

Tennessee opens the 2026 season on September 5 against Furman, goes to Georgia Tech for the first road game of the season then comes back home to face Kennesaw State on September 19. The SEC schedule opens at home against Texas on September 26.

Kickoff times for the first four games of the season have been set: Furman, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+; Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN; Kennesaw State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network; Texas, Noon ET, ABC.

Kickoff windows have been announced for the other eight SEC games. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

The Auburn game on October 3, the Alabama game on October 17 and the LSU game on November 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Arkansas game on October 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — and the game at Texas A&M on November 14 are also in the flex window.

SEC moves to nine-game schedules beginning this season

Last September the SEC announced three annual rivals for each league team in the new nine-game schedule format, setting opponents for the next four seasons.

Each team will its three rivals — for Tennessee the rivals are Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt — while rotating through the league with the other six games.

The Kentucky series is Tennessee’s most played, with 120 games dating back to 1893, and the Vanderbilt series is the oldest, with its 119 games dating back to 1892. Tennessee-Alabama is the most notable rivalry for the Vols, though, with the ‘Third Saturday in October’ having been played 107 times since 1901.

2026

Home: Texas, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU

Road: Arkansas, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

2027

Home (4): Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

Away (5): Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma

2028

Home (5): Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away (4): Auburn, LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt

2029

Home (4): Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away (5): Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State

SEC requires one quality non-conference game

The three annual rivals and six-team rotation assures that rivalries across the league will be kept alive while all league teams will play every two years and will play each team home and away every four seasons.

The priorities the SEC used to build the new schedule model included traditional rivalries, rotational frequency and College Football Playoff participation. Competitive fairness and geography were also an emphasis. The annual rivalry games will be reevaluated every four years.

The SEC will continue to use a single-standings, non-divisional structure for the league and will also require teams to schedule one quality non-conference game against teams from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12, or against Notre Dame.