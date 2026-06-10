Tennessee football's SEC kickoff windows announced

Tennessee football’s kickoff windows for the 2026 Southeastern Conference schedule was announced by the SEC on Tuesday. League teams were given one of four possible kickoff windows for every conference game, with the specific kickoff times and TV information announced two weeks before each game.

The kickoff windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

Here’s a look at Tennessee’s kickoff windows for the new nine-game SEC schedule this season:

Texas: Noon, ABC or ESPN

The SEC opener against Texas on September 26 will be the annual Checker Neyland game at Neyland Stadium. The Vols have never played the Longhorns in the regular season. The three previous meetings were all in the Cotton Bowl, with Tennessee winning 20-14 on New Year’s Day 1951 and Texas winning 16-0 on New Year’s Day 1953 and 36-13 on New Year’s Day 1969.

Auburn: Flex window — (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

The October 3 game against Auburn will be Champions Weekend and will also mark the return of former Tennessee offensive coordinator and now first-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh. He spent the last three seasons at South Florida, going 23-15 before being hired to replace Hugh Freeze. Tennessee and Auburn have met just twice over the last decade, with Auburn winning at home in November 2020 and the Vols winning at Auburn in October 2018.

At Arkansas: Flex window — (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee goes to Arkansas on October 10, going back to Fayetteville after losing there in October 2024. The Vols are 14-7 all time against Arkansas but has lost five of the last seven against the Hogs. The Vols won 34-31 at home last season, after the 19-14 loss a year earlier at Arkansas.

Alabama: Flex window — (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

The Third Saturday in October Rivalry will be renewed on October 17 in Knoxville. The Tennessee-Alabama series has been played 107 times since 1901. The two teams are 2-2 against each other over the last four years after Alabama had won 15 straight.

At South Carolina: Afternoon window — (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET)

Tennessee goes to South Carolina on October 24, with the Gamecocks back on the schedule for the first time since 2023.The Vols lead the all-time series 27-11-2 dating back to 1903.

Kentucky: Night window — (6-8 p.m. ET)

The November 7 game against Kentucky will be Homecoming Weekend for Tennessee. The Kentucky series is Tennessee’s most played, with 120 games dating back to 1893. The Vols lead the series 85-26-9 and are 5-0 against the Wildcats during the Josh Heupel era.

At Texas A&M: Flex window — (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee goes back to Texas A&M on November 14 to face the Aggies at Kyle Field. Tennessee is 3-2 against A&M, but the Vols have lost two of three against the Aggies since they joined the SEC. Tennessee won the last meeting 20-13 in October 2023 at Neyland Stadium, after losing 45-38 in overtime at A&M in October 2016. The Vols beat A&M in the Gator Bowl in December 1957 and Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2005.

LSU: Flex window — (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET)

November 21 marks another Neyland Stadium return for Lane Kiffin. The former Tennessee head coach returned previously as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and the Ole Miss head coach. Tennessee is 21-10-3 all time against LSU, dating back to 1925, but the Tigers have won seven of the last 10 going back to 2000. The Vols won the last meeting 40-13 in October 2022 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

At Vanderbilt: Night window — (6-8 p.m. ET)

Tennessee’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt on November 28 will be the 120th meeting between the two teams dating back to 1892, the Vols’ oldest series. Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Alabama are Tennessee’s annual SEC rivals for at least the next four seasons.

Non-conference kickoff times, TV information

Kickoff times and TV information for the first three games of the season was announced on May 28. The season opener on September 5 against Furman will be a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start streaming on SEC Network+. The road game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on September 12 is a 7 p.m. ET start on ESPN and the home game against Kennesaw State on September 19 is a 7:45 p.m. ET start on SEC Network.