What Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football's first spring practice on Monday

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said during his press conference after the Vols held their first practice of spring camp on Monday morning in Knoxville:

Opening Statement

“Been a while. Good to see everybody. Miss not seeing Wes (Rucker) here. Obviously somebody that’s been covering and been around this program for a long time. Miss seeing him in here. And just want to continue to lift him and his family up in prayers. And I know everybody is too.

“Good to be back out on the field. We’ve had a really good winter. Some changes in the building, staff and players as well. I think 46 new players here on our roster, uh, heading into to this season. It’s been a really good winter. Today was the start of what we’re doing on the field during the course of spring ball. Got the guys back, nine days off of spring ball. Got them going today and it was good effort, good energy. And we’ll continue to progress with another practice tomorrow as well.

“Excited about the effort and the attitude that these guys had. The strength gains, the speed gains, the size that they’ve added during the course of our winter offseason. And now you get a chance to get into the fundamentals, technique and the scheme and the growth that we’re going need there as well. Looking forward to it with these guys.”

Any changes they’ve made to Tennessee’s practice routine entering the spring, having no music during stretching periods

“Well today’s Day 1 of practice, just getting those guys used to and accustomed to the flow of it, what drills are coming next, just ability to communicate. As we get going, there’ll be more music for you guys to make sure that you’re entertained, during the course of our warmup. I miss seeing Hubbs dance on the sideline.

“But not a ton of drastic changes within the scope of what we’re doing scheme-wise. Some subtle things. And I talked about it a minute ago, but the long break, just the structure of our calendar when we started class, got these guys in the weight room, having a long break here before we get started into our spring ball.

A little bit of a flush-type practice today. And tomorrow we’ll get going with longer duration and a little bit more intensity in some of our group work drills too.”

Tennessee’s winter offseason

“I don’t know that we’ve had bad winters. I think you look at this winter, the changes in the weight room, you look at the frames, the mass that we added, the strength numbers that we got out of it weekly. And then the speed numbers as well. I think it’s been a great winter as far as the development of our bodies in there. And that encompasses what (strength coach) Derek (Owings is) doing in the weight room, but handling all the performance side of it. What our nutrition staff has done, them working together with our medical team as well. I just really like what we’ve done here in the seven weeks of our offseason before we got into spring ball. The expectation is that we’re still making some of those gains as we’re going through spring ball here as well. Just the design of our days and being able to maximize still getting great work in the weight room as well.”

Other ways that he believes strength coach Derek Owings can impact the Tennessee football program

“Well, I think it comes down to the accountability in everything that you’re doing every single day. The mental side of how you approach everything, the accountability piece. Every rep every single day parlays itself into how you need to play. When you get to the Saturdays in the fall, it’s got to be in the structure of what you’re doing every single day.”

What he wants Tennessee QBs George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon to get out of the first week of spring practice

“They’ve had a good winter with the introduction of some of the things that we’re doing offensively. George obviously has more time on task with the general basis of what we’re doing. But as those guys have come into the program, gaining an understanding of what we’re doing, the communication, how they’re calling protections, adjusting protections, our run-game rules, being able to control everything that we’re doing. And then starting to master what’s going on on the back end, from the defensive structures as well. And ultimately become a guy that is playing extremely efficiently. Starts with their eyes, being able to see things, work through the progression, then the fundamentals and the technique to deliver the ball consistently and accurately. That guy has got to play on edge. He’s got to go make plays, um, but he’s also got to take care of the football.”

How open Tennessee’s three quarterbacks should see that position entering the spring

“Yeah, it is open. We had that conversation with all of them as we started the winter, when they all arrived here. Had that conversation again as we were wrapping up our winter before we got into spring ball. We’ve had a couple of those battles. You guys know that we always communicate with those guys openly, transparently, communicate with those guys together. Don’t expect a guy to be named here during the course of spring ball. I think it’s important that all the guys in that room learn and grow throughout the course of spring, also have a chance to go back in your summer months, digest it, reinstall and come back a much better player and compete and earn it in front of their teammates as you get into training camp.”

If Tennessee’s offensive staff can be patient with the quarterback competition

“You’re patient in understanding that just like every player inside your program there’s going to be growth. There’s gonna be mistakes. What you want to see is them not making the same mistake twice. Constant growth in what they’re doing and how they’re controlling things at the quarterback position. The patience part, I think that’s how that correlates. You have to push them in what they’re doing on the offensive side of the football. Does that mean that everything’s in during the course of these 15 opportunities that we have in spring ball? Well, not necessarily. But you have to force feed those guys and expose them to what you’re going to need during the course of the fall.”

This story will be updated.