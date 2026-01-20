Tennessee makes Derek Owings the highest-paid strength coach in college football history

Tennessee Football is making Indiana’s Derek Owings the highest-paid strength coach in the history of college football, hiring him away from the Hoosiers with a three-year contract him worth $1.2 million annually. The Vols did not renew the contract of former strength coach Kurt Schmidt, who made $475,000.

News of the hire was reported early Tuesday morning, just hours removed from Indiana beating Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night in Miami.

Volquest’s Austin Price also reported that Owings was expected to meet with Tennessee football players on Tuesday, after taking a morning flight from Miami to Knoxville.

Derek Owings spent the last six seasons working for Curt Cignetti

Owings spent the last two seasons at Indiana and the last six working under head coach Curt Cignetti.

He followed Cignetti to Indiana from James Madison (2020-23) after stops at Texas Tech (2019-20), Central Florida (2018) and Utah State University (2016-18).

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was in his first season as UCF head coach in 2018 when Owings was the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the football program.

He was associate director of strength and conditioning at Texas Tech and director of strength and conditioning at James Madison.

Owings played wide receiver at Eastern Michigan and tight end at Mercer before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Utah State.

Schmidt had been Tennessee’s strength coach for the last five seasons under Heupel, following the head coach from UCF in 2021. Schmidt initially worked alongside Heupel at Missouri in 2017.

Vols added four new coaches on defensive staff

Tennessee is coming off a disappointing 8-5 season, including a 4-4 record in the SEC. The season ended with a loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl on December 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Heupel started his offseason staff changes in December when he fired former defensive coordinator Tim Banks and hired former Penn State and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

The new-look defensive staff for Knowles includes new hires in Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, Andrew Jackson as LEOs coach and Michael Hunter Jr. as cornerbacks coach. Knowles retained Rodney Garner as his defensive line coach and William Inge as his linebackers coach.

The offseason turnover has included much of the Tennessee roster, too. So far have added 18 new players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after losing 23 players to portal departures.