Tennessee hired Derek Owings six days before Indiana national championship 

Josh Heupel had Tennessee Football’s new strength coach hired nearly a week before Indiana’s 27-21 win over Miami Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night.

According to the memorandum of understanding, former Indiana strength coach Derek Owings signed with the Vols on January 13. Tennessee athletic director Danny White also signed the deal on January 13, followed UT Chancellor Donde Plowman the next day.

Indiana beat Oregon in the Peach Bowl in the semifinal round of the playoff on January 9, advancing to face Miami Monday night.

By Tuesday morning Owings was on a private jet along with two other Indiana strength staff members headed for Knoxville, where he met with his new players at the Anderson Training Center Tuesday afternoon.

Derek Owings hired to replace former strength coach Kurt Schmidt

The memorandum of understanding’s start date was Tuesday, January 20, and runs through January 31, 2029. The three-year deal pays Owings $1.2 million annually, the highest strength coach salary in the history of college football.

Owings will receive $250,000 in base pay and $950,000 in supplemental pay. He also received a one-time moving stipend of $35,000 and also gets a monthly vehicle allowance.

If fired without cause before the end of the contract, Tennessee would owe Owings the remaining money on his contract.

The Vols did not renew the contract of former strength coach Kurt Schmidt, who made $475,000. Schmidt had been Tennessee’s strength coach for the last five seasons under Heupel, following the head coach from UCF in 2021. Schmidt initially worked alongside Heupel at Missouri in 2017.

The Vols announced the hiring of Owings as Tennessee’s new director of football sports performance on Tuesday afternoon. He spent the last six seasons working for head coach Curt Cignetti at James Madison and Indiana.

“Physical and mental toughness is paramount in everything we do year-round as a program,” Heupel said in a press release. “No one understands this better at a championship level than Derek. He will elevate our strength and conditioning program with a relentless mindset and forge strong relationships with our players.”

With Owings on the flight on Tuesday morning were Josh Huff and Carl Miller. Huff was Owings’ sports science coordinator at Indiana and Miller was assistant athletic performance coach.

“Tennessee is one of the most iconic brands in college football,” Owings said. “I’m thankful to Coach Heupel for believing in me, and I can’t wait to serve this program, this staff and most importantly, these players on Rocky Top.”

Owings was on staff at Central Florida 2018 as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the football program when Heupel was in his first season as UCF’s head coach.

He was associate director of strength and conditioning at Texas Tech and director of strength and conditioning at James Madison.

Owings played wide receiver at Eastern Michigan and tight end at Mercer before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Utah State.

“He has a proven track record of utilizing modern training methods to maximize speed and strength,” Heupel said, “while specializing in injury prevention. He also understands what it takes to build an elite nutrition program to ensure our players are set up for on-field success and durability.”