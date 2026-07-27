Four Tennessee football games sold out, limited tickets remain for three others

Tennessee football on Monday announced that home games against Kennesaw State, Texas, Auburn and Alabama are sold out, while limited tickets remain for Furman, Kentucky and LSU.

The Vols, who have sold out their last 27 games at Neyland Stadium, open the new season against Furman at home on September 5. They go to Georgia Tech on September 12, host Kennesaw State on September 19 and start SEC play at home against Texas on September 26 in the annual Checker Neyland game.

Tennessee begins preseason camp on August 5.

Season tickets sold out for fourth straight season

The Vols announced in April that they have sold out their allotment of 70,500 season tickets for a fourth straight season. Tennessee updated the season-ticket interest list at the time at 29,414 fans. The season-ticket renewal rate was 97% for a second straight year.

“We often talk about how Vol Nation sets us apart, and this is yet another remarkable testament to that,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement.

“Four consecutive seasons of selling out more than 70,000 season tickets is further proof that the best fans in all of sports are on Rocky Top. We can’t wait to feel the Neyland Effect this fall!”

Tennessee sold 61,490 season tickets in 2023, the last time season tickets were not sold out.

Tennessee has a new-look SEC schedule this season, after the league moved to a nine-game conference schedule. Florida is off the schedule for the first time since 1989 and the Vols won’t play Georgia for the first time since 1991.

The SEC picked three annual rivals for each team, with the other six conference games rotating through opponents. Tennessee’s rivals are Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Kickoff times, windows for Tennessee games this season

Kickoff times for the first four games of the season have been set: Furman, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+; Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN; Kennesaw State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network; Texas, Noon ET, ABC.

Kickoff windows have been announced for the other eight SEC games. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

The Auburn game on October 3, the Alabama game on October 17 and the LSU game on November 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Arkansas game on October 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — and the game at Texas A&M on November 14 are also in the flex window.