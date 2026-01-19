Tennessee Football's updated list of NCAA Transfer Portal additions

Tracking all the additions made so far by Tennessee Football in the NCAA Transfer Portal, after the Vols added two new commitments on Sunday:

Ryan Staub | QB | 6-1 | 200 | Colorado: He spent the last three seasons at Colorado, appearing in 12 total games and completing 53 of 99 passes for 681 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 30 of 55 passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns in five games this season. He played in four games in 2024 and three games in 2023, when he completed 23 of 40 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown. Staub was a three-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 39 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

Isaiah Hardge | ATH | 5-10 | 165 | Colorado: In three seasons at Colorado, Hardge had 20 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in 23 games. He had 15 tackles in nine games this season. He also caught six passes for 76 yards at Colorado, including five passes for 37 yards this season.

DJ Burks | S | 6-0 | 185 | Appalachian State: He had 131 tackles, 4.0 sacks and two interceptions over the last two seasons at Appalachian State. He signed with the Mountaineers as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Maryville High School. He was the No. 52 athlete in the class and the No. 36 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Trent Thomas | TE | 6-6 | 254 | South Alabama: He caught four passes for 34 yards in 12 games at South Alabama this season. He committed to the Vols out of the portal over Florida and was a former three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Javin Gordon | RB | 5-10 | 200 | Tulane: Gordon ran 128 times for 516 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games this season. He also caught 13 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Tevis Metcalf | CB | 5-10 | 178 | Michigan: He played in three games this season at Michigan after appearing in 12 games at Arkansas during the 2024 season. He’s the younger brother of Tennessee portal commit TJ Metcalf.

Donovan Haslam | OL | 6-4 | 330 | West Virginia: Haslam played in 12 games at West Virginia this season. He’s a former three-star prospect out of Perry, Ga., who started his collegiate career at Austin Peay.

TJ Metcalf | DB | 6-1 | 200 | Michigan: He had 58 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, along with an interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery in 13 games at Michigan this season. He spent his first two years at Arkansas, recording 72 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions in 24 games with the Razorbacks.

Jordan Norman | DL | 6-4 | 249 | Tulane: He had 28 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in 14 games in his one and only season at Tulane. He spent his first two seasons at South Alabama, with 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in 16 games.

Chaz Coleman | EDGE | 6-4 | 246 | Penn State: He’s the highest-ranked edge rusher in the portal after recording 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in nine games at Penn State as a freshman this season. He recovered two fumbles, forced another and had one pass defended. Coleman was a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, ranked No. 208 in the 2025 class. He was the No. 25 edge rusher in the country and the No. 8 overall prospect out of Ohio.

Xavier Gilliam | DL | 6-2 | 302 | Penn State: The 6-foot-2, 301-pounder, who committed to Tennessee on Thursday, had 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 17 games over the past two seasons. In 13 games this season he finished with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was ranked No. 63 among defensive linemen.

Amare Campbell | LB | 6-0 | 230 | Penn State: He had 193 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons, spending 2023 and 2024 at North Carolina before transferring to Penn State. He had a career year in Jim Knowles’ defense at Penn State, finishing with 103 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Kayin Lee | DB | 5-11 | 180 | Auburn: The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner from Ellenwood, Ga., who committed on Wednesday, had 81 tackles, 2.0 sacks and three interceptions while playing in 36 games over the last three seasons at Auburn. He had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2023, then 32 in 2024 and 31 this season. He picked off two passes in 2024 and another one this season, while also recording 17 passes defended in his three seasons with the Tigers. He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 126 nationally, No. 13 at cornerback and No. 7 in the state of Georgia.

Dejuan Lane | DB | 6-2 | 211 | Penn State: The former Penn State defensive back had 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks, along with one interception returned 54 yards, in 29 career games with the Nittany Lions. He had 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and a pass defended in 13 games this season.

Qua Moss | DB | 5-11 | 190 | Kansas State: Moss was Tennessee’s first portal commitment this cycle. He finished his junior season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions, while also rushing for 26 yards on two attempts on offense at Kansas State. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back spent 2024 at West Georgia where he recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks with four pass breakups in 11 games. Moss began his career at Dodge City Community College where he made one tackle in 2023. Moss should have two years of eligibility remaining.

Ory Williams | OL | 6-7 | 300 | LSU: The redshirt freshman played only two seasons of high school football. He was a three-star prospect out of San Marcos High School in Buda, Texas, ranked as the No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 72 player in the state of Texas.

Cooper Ranvier | K | 6-3 | 205 | Louisville: He spent the last two seasons at Louisville but took over as the starting placekicker this season. He went 21-for-25 on field goals and 39-for-41 on extra points. He replaces Max Gilbert, who transferred to Arkansas.

Blake Howard | LS | 6-3 | 230 | Eastern Kentucky: He spent the last two seasons at Eastern Kentucky as a linebacker and long snapper that played mostly on special teams. He’s a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, that started his college career at East Tennessee State before the transfer to EKU.