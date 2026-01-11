Where Tennessee Football's transfer portal commitments are ranked

Where Tennessee Football’s NCAA Transfer Portal commitments are ranked, according to the On3 Industry Portal Ranking:

No. 3 — Chaz Coleman | EDGE | 6-4 | 246

He’s the highest-ranked edge rusher in the portal after recording 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in nine games at Penn State as a freshman this season. He recovered two fumbles, forced another and had one pass defended. Coleman was a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, ranked No. 208 in the 2025 class. He was the No. 25 edge rusher in the country and the No. 8 overall prospect out of Ohio.

No. 98 — Xavier Gilliam | DL | 6-2 | 302

The 6-foot-2, 301-pounder, who committed to Tennessee on Thursday, had 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 17 games over the past two seasons. In 13 games this season he finished with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was ranked No. 63 among defensive linemen.

No. 143 — Amare Campbell | LB | 6-0 | 230

He had 193 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons, spending 2023 and 2024 at North Carolina before transferring to Penn State. He had a career year in Jim Knowles’ defense at Penn State, finishing with 103 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

No. 146 — Kayin Lee | DB | 5-11 | 180

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner from Ellenwood, Ga., who committed on Wednesday, had 81 tackles, 2.0 sacks and three interceptions while playing in 36 games over the last three seasons at Auburn. He had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2023, then 32 in 2024 and 31 this season. He picked off two passes in 2024 and another one this season, while also recording 17 passes defended in his three seasons with the Tigers. He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 126 nationally, No. 13 at cornerback and No. 7 in the state of Georgia.

No. 152 — Dejuan Lane | DB | 6-2 | 211

The former Penn State defensive back had 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks, along with one interception returned 54 yards, in 29 career games with the Nittany Lions. He had 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and a pass defended in 13 games this season.

No. 244 — Qua Moss | DB | 5-11 | 190

Moss was Tennessee’s first portal commitment this cycle. He finished his junior season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions, while also rushing for 26 yards on two attempts on offense at Kansas State. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back spent 2024 at West Georgia where he recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks with four pass breakups in 11 games. Moss began his career at Dodge City Community College where he made one tackle in 2023. Moss should have two years of eligibility remaining.

No. 322 — Ory Williams | OL | 6-7 | 300

The redshirt freshman played only two seasons of high school football. He was a three-star prospect out of San Marcos High School in Buda, Texas, ranked as the No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 72 player in the state of Texas.

No. 804 — Gavin Freeman | WR | 5-10 | 170

The former Oklahoma State receiver had 53 catches for 481 yards and four touchdowns this season, playing in 16 games over two seasons with the Cowboys. He spent his first two years at Oklahoma, catching 22 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He has 37 career punt returns and 11 kickoff returns, averaging 6.0 yards per punt return and 18.8 yards per kickoff return.

No. 2495 — Cooper Ranvier | K | 6-3 | 205

He spent the last two seasons at Louisville but took over as the starting placekicker this season. He went 21-for-25 on field goals and 39-for-41 on extra points. He replaces Max Gilbert, who transferred to Arkansas.

NR — Blake Howard | LS | 6-3 | 230

He spent the last two seasons at Eastern Kentucky as a linebacker and long snapper that played mostly on special teams. He’s a Cincinnati, Ohio, native, that started his college career at East Tennessee State before the transfer to EKU.