Tennessee transfer commit Xavier Gilliam recruiting former Penn State teammates to Vols

Xavier Gilliam’s first job as the newest member of the Tennessee Football program Thursday night was recruiting two of his Penn State teammates to follow him to Knoxville. Just like he said it would be.

The players being targeted by Gilliam on social media Thursday night were freshman edge rusher Chaz Coleman, sophomore defensive back Dejuan Lane and junior linebacker Amare Campbell.

“(Coleman) is like my little brother,” Gilliam told Volquest’s Austin Price. “When I was at Penn State, I hosted him on his (official visit). In the summer, his first summer there, we were lifting together at the same rack.”

Coleman is ranked No. 5 overall and is the No. 1 edger rusher in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Lane, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, had 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in 29 games over the last two seasons at Penn State.

The 6-foot-2, 301-pound Gilliam had 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 17 games over the past two seasons. In 13 games this season he finished with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was ranked No. 63 among defensive linemen.

New Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, hired away from Penn State in December to replace Tim Banks, is targeting multiple Penn State defensive players.

Campbell, who is scheduled to arrive at Tennessee for a visit on Friday, had 83 tackles in his first season in Knowles’ defense this season after transferring from North Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 239-pound Coleman had eight tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in nine games at Penn State this season. He also had one pass defended, a fumble forced and two fumbles recovered.

Coleman was a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry ranking, coming in at No. 203 overall, No. 25 among edge rushers and No. 8 in the state of Ohio, out of Warren, Ohio.

Gillliam is one of five commitments for Tennessee out of the NCAA Transfer Portal so far, alongside Kansas State defensive back Qua Moss, LSU offensive lineman Ory Williams, Auburn defensive back Kayin Lee and Louisville kicker Cooper Ranvier.

Now he’s trying to add to that list, starting with Coleman.

“That is my dawg, man,” Gilliam said. “I definitely want him here, so that is something I am going to have to go achieve now.”