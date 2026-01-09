Tracking Tennessee Football's transfer portal commitments so far

Updating the list of Tennessee Football commitments from the NCAA Transfer Portal, after the Vols added Penn State defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam and Louisville kicker Cooper Ranvier on Thursday night:

Defensive Back Qua Moss (Kansas State): Moss was Tennessee’s first portal commitment this cycle. He finished his junior season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions, while also rushing for 26 yards on two attempts on offense at Kansas State. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back spent 2024 at West Georgia where he recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks with four pass breakups in 11 games. Moss began his career at Dodge City Community College where he made one tackle in 2023. Moss should have two years of eligibility remaining.

Offensive Lineman Ory Williams (LSU): A 6-foot-8, 335-pound redshirt freshman from LSU. Played only two seasons of high school football. He was a three-star prospect out of San Marcos High School in Buda, Texas, ranked as the No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 72 player in the state of Texas.

Defensive Back Kayin Lee (Auburn): The 5-foot-11, 180-pound corner from Ellenwood, Ga., who committed on Wednesday, had 81 tackles, 2.0 sacks and three interceptions while playing in 36 games over the last three seasons at Auburn. He had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2023, then 32 in 2024 and 31 this season. He picked off two passes in 2024 and another one this season, while also recording 17 passes defended in his three seasons with the Tigers. He was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 126 nationally, No. 13 at cornerback and No. 7 in the state of Georgia.

Defensive Lineman Xavier Gilliam (Penn State): The 6-foot-2, 301-pounder, who committed on Thursday, had 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 17 games over the past two seasons. In 13 games this season he finished with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was ranked No. 63 among defensive linemen. Played for new Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Penn State.

Kicker Cooper Ranvier (Louisville): He spent the last two seasons at Louisville but took over as the starting placekicker this season. He went 21-for-25 on field goals and 39-for-41 on extra points. He replaces Max Gilbert, who transferred to Arkansas.