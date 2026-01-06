Former Tennessee Football offensive lineman Max Anderson staying in the SEC

Former Tennessee Football offensive lineman Max Anderson is staying in the SEC after committing to Kentucky out of the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. He’s the third former Tennessee player to find his next school, following kicker Max Gilbert and offensive lineman Bennett Warren.

Gilbert and Warren both signed on Sunday, with Gilbert also staying the SEC at Arkansas and Warren headed to Minnesota.

Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound reserve offensive lineman, appeared in all 13 games for Tennessee this season after playing in only two games during a redshirt season in 2024.

BREAKING: Tennessee transfer IOL Max Anderson has committed to Kentucky😼https://t.co/7PlIj1M2wT pic.twitter.com/vp8jy4TN1G — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

He was a four-star prospect out of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas, in the 2024 class, ranked No. 318 overall, No. 26 among interior offensive linemen and No. 53 overall in the state of Texas.

Gilbert during his sophomore season went 14-for-19 on field goals and was 64-for-64 on extra points. He was 20 of 26 last season and 54-for-54 on extra points.

Gilbert missed a potential game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against Georgia in September and also missed kicks against Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida and Illinois.

Bennett, a redshirt freshman reserve offensive lineman, was a four-star prospect out of Sugar Land, Texas. He was ranked No. 135 nationally, No. 9 at offensive tackle and No. 21 overall in the state of Texas.

Tennessee players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

Warren and Gilbert were two of at least 15 Tennessee players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal so far. The portal opened on Friday and will remain open for two weeks.

Other former Vols who have reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal are quarterback Jake Merklinger, cornerback Rickey Gibson, offensive tackle Lance Heard, linebacker Brendan Anes, wide receiver Amari Jefferson, defensive lineman Caleb Herring, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, defense lineman Emmanuel Okoye, defensive lineman Jayden Loftin, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace, defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom, defensive back Marcus Goree Jr.

Tennessee on Sunday got its first commitment of the offseason out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in Kansas State defensive back Qua Moss and on Tuesday added a second commitment from LSU offensive lineman Ory Williams.

Williams is a 6-foot-8, 335-pound redshirt freshman from LSU. He played only two seasons of high school football and was a three-star prospect out of San Marcos High School in Buda, Texas. He was ranked as the No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 72 player in the state of Texas.

Qua Moss at Kansas State this season: 41 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Moss finished his junior season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions, while also rushing for 26 yards on two attempts on offense at Kansas State.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back spent 2024 at West Georgia where he recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, five sacks with four pass breakups in 11 games.

Moss began his career at Dodge City Community College where he made one tackle in 2023. Moss should have two years of eligibility remaining.