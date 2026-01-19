Where Tennessee Football is ranked in On3's Way-Too-Early Top 25

Tennessee Football on Monday was ranked No. 20 in On3’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2026 season. Ohio State was ranked No. 1, ahead of No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Indiana.

No. 1 Indiana (15-0) and No. 10 Miami (13-2) conclude the 2025 season in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Tennessee was the eight-highest ranked SEC team in On3’s initial 2026 Top 25, coming in behind No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 12 LSU, No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 17 Alabama.

It’s been an offseason of change for the Vols after a disappointing 8-5 season, with head coach Josh Heupel firing former defensive coordinator Tim Banks in December and hiring former Penn State and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Vols added four new coaches on defensive staff

The new-look defensive staff for Knowles includes new hires in Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, Andrew Jackson as LEOs coach and Michael Hunter Jr. as cornerbacks coach. Knowles retained Rodney Garner as his defensive line coach and William Inge as his linebackers coach.

Tennessee is also in the market for a new strength coach after not renewing the contract of former strength coach Kurt Schmidt.

The Vols so far have added 18 new players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal after losing 23 players to portal departures.

Tennessee starts 2026 season vs. Furman on September 5

There will also be a new-look schedule for Tennessee in 2026, one that includes nine SEC games, but does not include games against Florida or Georgia. The Vols had played the Gators every season since 1990 and Bulldogs every season since 1992.

While moving to nine conference games, the SEC adopted a new scheduling format that includes three annual rivals and a rotation for the other six games on schedule. Tennessee for the next four seasons will have Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt as their annual rivals.

The 2026 schedule starts with three non-conference games: Furman (September 5), at Georgia Tech (September 12) and Kennesaw State (September 19).

Tennessee’s SEC schedule opens at home against Texas on September 26, the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. The other SEC home games are Auburn (October 3), Alabama (October 17), Kentucky (November 7) and LSU (November 21). The Vols will go on the road at Arkansas (October 10), at South Carolina (October 24), at Texas A&M (November 14) and at Vanderbilt (November 28).