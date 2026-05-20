BetMGM sets Tennessee football's 2026 win total, SEC and College Football Playoff odds

Tennessee football’s win total for the 2026 season has been set at 7.5, according to college football future odds from BetMGM. The Vols are +2000 to win the SEC, +340 to make the College Football Playoffs and -475 to miss the College Football Playoffs.

Texas is the favorite to win the SEC at +300, just head of Georgia at +320 and LSU at +650. After that it’s Texas A&M at +800 and Alabama at +850. Ole Miss is +1000 and Oklahoma is +1200. Florida is +2000 along with Tennessee.

Texas and Georgia have the highest win totals at 9.5 while LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M are set at 8.5. Florida, Oklahoma and Ole Miss have 7.5 win totals along with Tennessee. Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina are at 6.5, Vanderbilt is set at 5.5 and Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State are at 4.5.

Vols open with four of first five games at home

Tennessee opens the season at home against Furman on September 5, plays Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on September 12 and is back home against Kennesaw State on September 19.

The SEC schedule starts with three of four games at home, against Texas (September 26), Auburn (October 3) and Alabama (October 10).

Tennessee plays on the road at Arkansas (October 10), South Carolina (October 24), Texas A&M (November 14) and Vanderbilt (November 28). The other SEC home games for the Vols are Kentucky (November 7) and LSU (November 21).

The 2026 season will be Tennessee’s first schedule without both Georgia and Florida since 1992.

Tennessee’s Future Schedules

The SEC in September announced Tennessee’s three annual rivals in the new nine-game format are Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Opponents are set for the next four seasons, with each team playing its three rivals while rotating through the league with the other six games.

The Kentucky series is Tennessee’s most played, with 120 games dating back to 1893, and the Vanderbilt series is the oldest, with its 119 games dating back to 1892. Tennessee-Alabama is the most notable rivalry for the Vols, though, with the ‘Third Saturday in October’ having been played 107 times since 1901.

2027

Home (4): Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

Away (5): Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma

2028

Home (5): Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away (4): Auburn, LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt

2029

Home (4): Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away (5): Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State