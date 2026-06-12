ESPN: Xavier Gilliam will help Tennessee 'retool' the defensive line under Jim Knowles

Xavier Gilliam wasn’t just one of the biggest names in Tennessee football’s NCAA Transfer Portal class back in December. He’s expected, according to ESPN, to be one o the biggest impact newcomers in college football this season.

Gilliam, the former Penn State defensive tackle, is ranked No. 20 on ESPN’s ranking of the top-100 newcomers for the new season, consisting of both transfers and incoming freshmen. He’s the No. 2 defensive tackle on the list.

Three other Tennessee players made this list: No. 22 Faizon Brandon, the five-star freshman quarterback, No. 27 Chaz Coleman, the Penn State EDGE transfer, and No. 68 Kayin Lee, the Auburn transfer corner.

Gilliam’s importance is just as much about what the Vols lost as what they added.

“There’s a sizable void along Tennessee’s defensive front,” ESPN’s Billy Tucker wrote, “after it lost the likes of Joshua Josephs, Tyre West, Bryson Eason and Dominic Bailey to the NFL.

“Good talent and experience up front are difficult to replace but Gilliam emerged this spring with disruptiveness against the run and pass. Gilliam followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Penn State and will help retool this thin group right away with his skills and knowledge of the scheme.”

Xavier Gilliam at Penn State: 17 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks

The 6-foot-2, 301-pound Gilliam had 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 17 games over the past two seasons at Penn State.

In 13 games last season season he finished with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was ranked No. 63 among defensive linemen.

Following Knowles from Penn State could be the most important note, helping expedite the transition for the new-look defensive staff.

The Vols in December added four former Penn State players from the Knowles defense last season, with Gilliam joined by safety Dejuan Lane, linebacker Amare Campbell and Coleman.

‘He showcased the ability to play on an edge and affect the quarterback’

Gilliam said while making his unofficial Tennessee debut during spring practice that he was still working to polish his game in his new surroundings.

“Understanding what type of blocks I’m getting and different stuff like that,” he said, “instead of just really going out there and just playing.”

“I feel like my pass rush has improved greatly,” he added, “but I still have a long way to go.”

The longer spring football went on, the more Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Gilliam “flashed.”

“First and second down, really good at the point of attack,” Heupel said. “Not getting moved versus double teams. Does a good job using his hands. I’ve shown him a couple of times in our block destruction drill that we do up front.

“And then you look at some of what he’s done in our pass rush. He showcased the ability to play on an edge and affect the quarterback.”