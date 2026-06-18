How Tennessee golfers performed Thursday at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

For the first time in Tennessee golf history, the Vols had three players competing in a major championship. The trio of Chase Kyes, Jackson Herrington and Caleb Surratt all shot 75 in the morning wave.

With each shooting 5-over-par in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills in New York, they were tied for 123rd in the championship as of late Thursday evening. Amateur Ryder Cowan led the field at 3-under-par through nine holes.

Surratt is scheduled to start the second round on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the 10th tee. Herrington goes at 12:41 p.m ET on the first tee and Kyes goes at 12:52 p.m. ET on the 10th tee.

Herrington is a sophomore from Dickson, Tennessee, who played in the Masters in April and shot 3-over-par at the NCAA Championship while making his second career appearance in the competition.

He got his spot in the U.S. Open and the Masters by finishing as the runner up at the 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Chase Kyes made U.S. Open through local, final qualifying

Kyes is a freshman from Birmingham, Alabama, who finished tied for 49th at the NCAA Championships while helping the Vols finish seventh.

He made the U.S. Open by going through local and final qualifying, shooting an 11-under-par 133 at final qualifying at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Georgia.

As a freshman with the Vols, Kyes carded 20 rounds of par or better, had two top-five finishes and a scoring average of 71.58. Herrington’s sophomore season included 16 rounds of par or better, two top-10 finishes and a 71.35 scoring average.

Surratt was Tennessee golf standout during the 2022-23 season before turning pro. He was the 2023 freshman of the year in the SEC and own the SEC Individual Championship that season. He was the first Tennessee golfer in program history to be named First Team All-American.

Tennessee had Lance Simpson in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, where he finished at 12-over-par. Other former Vols who have played in the tournament are Rick Lamb (2021), Oliver Goss (2014) and Ross McGowan (2008).

Tennessee golf coach Brennan Webb gets contract extension

Tennessee on Monday announced a contract extension for head coach Brennan Webb. The new deal goes through the 2030-31 season and follows the seventh place finish for the Vols in the NCAA Championships.

Webb is in his eighth season as Tennessee’s head coach and has led the Vols to three straight NCAA Championship appearances.

“Brennan has guided our men’s golf program to unprecedented heights, culminating in matching the best finish in our history this season,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a press release. “We are excited to secure his long-term commitment on Rocky Top as we continue working toward our goal of becoming the nation’s best!”