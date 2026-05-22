Tennessee softball beats Georgia for 10th trip to Women's College World Series

Tennessee softball is headed back to the Women’s College World Series for the 10th time in program history after beating Georgia 2-1 on Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, completing the sweep in the Knoxville Super Regional.

Sophia Knight hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Sage Mardjetko pitched 5.2 innings in relief to get the win, giving up just one run on two hits with nine strikeouts. Erin Nuwer started but went just 1.1 innings before giving way to Mardjetko.

Gabby Leach doubled to start the second inning, before the Knight two-run homer that put Tennessee up for good.

for the 10th time in program history, the Lady Vols are headed to the Women's College World Series! pic.twitter.com/b0IM4GCoPv — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 22, 2026

Lady Vols are No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Lady Vols (47-10) are the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and are back in the College World Series for the third time in four years. They’ll face either No. 2 Texas or Arizona State to start the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Tennessee won 3-1 in Game 1 on Thursday thanks to three solo home runs — from Sophia Knight, Emma Clarke and Alannah Leach — and a complete-game from pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who struck out 10.

The Lady Vols went 2-2 in the College World Series last year, losing to Oklahoma in the opener before wins over Florida and UCLA to stay alive in the double-elimination format. The Lady Vols were eliminated in a 2-0 loss to Texas.

The 2023 College World Series started with a win over Alabama, then a loss to Oklahoma. Tennessee stayed alive with a win over Oklahoma State, then saw its season end in a loss to Florida State.

The Lady Vols have finished as the runner up in the College World Series twice, losing in two games in the championship series to Oklahoma in 2013 and three games to Arizona in 2007.

Tennessee beat Northern Kentucky, Virgina in Knoxville Regional

Tennessee advanced to the Super Regional round after a win over Northern Kentucky and two wins over Virginia in the Knoxville Regional last week.

The Lady Vols on Friday became the first team to punch a ticket to this season’s College World Series.

Mississippi State, which is not one of the top 16 national seeds, upset No. 3 Oklahoma on Friday to take a 1-0 series lead in the three-game series Super Regional format.

No. 11 Texas Tech beat No. 6 Florida to take a 1-0 series lead Friday and No. 5 Arkansas beat No. 12 Duke to go up 1-0. No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 16 LSU Friday night, Arizona State plays at No. 2 Texas and UCF plays at No. 8 UCLA in Game 1 of each Super Regional.

Tennessee started this season a perfect 26-0 before losing 1-0 at Mississippi State on March 14.

The Lady Vols were one-and-done in the SEC Tournament after a 4-1 loss to Ole Miss, after the Lady Vols finished fifth in the regular-season standings.