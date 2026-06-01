Texas beats Tennessee softball to force second semifinal game at Women's College World Series

Tennessee softball’s season is on the line after the Lady Vols lost to No. 2 Texas 5-2 in the first game of Monday’s semifinal doubleheader at the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Tennessee (49-11) entered Monday needing one win to advance to the three-game national championship series, which begins Wednesday night. Texas (49-12) has to sweep the Lady Vols to advance.

Reese Atwood opened the scoring for Texas on Monday with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Tennessee answered with an RBI triple from Gabby Leach in the bottom of the inning, scoring Ella Dodge from first.

Katie Stewart then homered in the fifth to put the Longhorns back up 2-1, before Hannah Wells hit a two-run single with the bases loaded.

Tennessee started Erin Nuwer at pitcher and also used Sage Mardjetko, while holding Karlyn Pickens for the second game.

Mardjetko gave up four runs on six hits over 2.1 innings, allowing tow home runs and a double with three strikeouts and two walks. Nuwer gave up one run on seven hits over 4.2 innings, with one strikeouts and no walks.

Lady Vols beat Texas 6-3 on Thursday

Texas lost 6-3 to Tennessee on Thursday in the WCWS opener for the two teams, then beat Mississippi State and Nebraska to advance out of the losers bracket.

The Lady Vols beat Texas Tech 2-1 in nine innings on Saturday to get to the semifinals.

Texas beat Tennessee in the semifinals last season, when the Vols needed to win twice to advance. Tennessee took two of three from the Longhorns in Austin last season, but the two teams this year did not play before the postseason.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Alabama will face No. 11 Texas Tech in Monday night’s semifinals. Tech would have to beat the Crimson Tide twice to advance on Monday, after Alabama beat UCLA and Nebraska on the way to the semifinals.

Tennessee looking for third trip to championship series

Tennessee started 2-0 in the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013. The Lady Vols are in the semifinals for the eighth time in program history and looking to get back to the championship series for a third time.

Tennessee lost in two games in the championship series to Oklahoma in 2013 and in three games to Arizona in 2007.

The Lady Vols are in the Women’s College World Series for the third time in the last four years.

Last year Tennessee went 2-2 in Oklahoma City, losing to Oklahoma in the opener before wins over Florida and UCLA to stay alive, then the loss to Texas.

The 2023 College World Series started with a win over Alabama, then a loss to Oklahoma. Tennessee stayed alive with a win over Oklahoma State, then saw its season end in a loss to Florida State.