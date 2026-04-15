Josh Elander provides injury update on Stone Lawless for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander provided an injury update on catcher Stone Lawless Tuesday night after the Vols’ _ win over UNC Asheville from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Lawless was struck in the face by an 89 mph pitch in the third inning on Sunday, March 29, in Nashville during Tennessee’s 16-15 defeat against Vanderbilt.

“He’s looking a lot better. His nose, we joked he looks prettier after he got that thing fixed, and if it was up to him, he would have tried to play today,” Josh Elander said Tuesday. “We’re going to lean on Woody (trainer Jeff Wood) and those guys to go through. Just where he got hit, there’s a process and a checklist to go through, and he wants to be as aggressive as he can, but I’ll lean on Dr. (Chris) Klenck and Woody.”

The redshirt sophomore suffered a facial fracture and a fracture in his nose. The swelling of the nose had to go down before determining the next step in the process. Last week, Lawless had surgery to correct his nose.

“He’s moving around already. And again, I don’t know the exact progression,” Elander continued. “Woody and I are going to sit down tomorrow, because I know he’s just getting his feet back underneath him, but just great to have him back in the dugout.”

The next step for Lawless is to resume baseball activities. That could come as early as this week, a source told Volquest. When he returns to game action, that remains to be seen.

“Was a little weird out there at Mississippi State not having him there, because a lot of people don’t know we traveled — Tony (Vitello), Frank (Anderson) and I made the decision — traveled as a freshman, just because of what he brought as a teammate being in the dugout,” the coach said. “So, it’s good to have him back out there.”

Sources told Volquest at the time of the injury that Lawless was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a facial injury. A UT spokesman later confirmed the report, adding that “he is alert and coherent.”

Lawless stayed on the ground for several minutes after being hit by the pitch when injured. Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Wood was seen examining his left eye on the field before Lawless was helped back to the dugout.

The veteran was later helped off the field down the right field line to the gate where the busses were parked.

“He is a huge part of our team and will continue to be,” Elander at the the time of the injury. “He was here today and he was here yesterday. Sending good vibes to him. I know we all said a prayer for him over the deal. It was a very, very scary deal. Love that kid and he is going to bring a lot of value until he is back out there on the field.”

Lawless popped out to shortstop in his first plate appearance in the second inning on Sunday. The veteran was 1-for-10 in the series after catching both extra-inning games on Friday and Saturday, games that totaled a combined 26 innings.

The catcher is hitting .250 for Tennessee this season with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Lawless is a career .268 hitter for Tennessee with nine home runs and 30 RBI over 50 career games with 42 starts and 127 at-bats.