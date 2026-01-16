Tennessee well represented on Perfect Game Top 100 lists

Tennessee baseball is just four weeks away from the start of the Josh Elander era in Knoxville. The preseason buzz is starting to heat up as Perfect Game shows plenty of love to the Volunteers on their top 100 classifications rankings.

Between the four classes – freshmen, sophomore, junior, senior – Tennessee boasts a total of 17 players on the top 100 rankings. Tennessee had two seniors listed, three juniors, five sophomores and seven freshmen.

Starting in reverse order, the Vols were led by left-handed pitcher Cam Appenzeller as the No. 3 ranked freshman and shortstop Ethan Moore checking in at No. 64. Moore was listed as a shortstop but played all around the infield for the Vols in fall. Appenzeller should be counted on for bullpen innings early on, but has starter stuff in his arsenal.

Two-way talent Taylor Tracey was next at No. 61, followed by catcher Trent Grindlinger (No. 70), two-way athlete Evan Hankins (No. 81, who was listed just as a first baseman), righty Ethan Baiotto (No. 83) and outfielder Nathan Eisfelder (No. 97).

Tracey was really impressive at the plate in fall. Hankins should also help Tennessee this spring in a reserve role, as could Grindlinger. The duo makes up two-thirds of Tennessee’s two-way talents on the roster. Tennessee’s freshmen signing class was ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game in team rankings.

For the sophomores, catcher/first baseman Levi Clark (No. 10) ranked the highest, followed by transfer two-way Blaine Brown (No. 15) and outfielder/infielder Jay Abernathy (No. 22). Tennessee expects massive production from that trio this spring with the latter two potentially forming a dynamic 1-2 punch atop the order. Clark ended fall as the likely starting first baseman and will hit in the heart of the Tennessee order.

Right-handed hurler Landon Mack (No. 42) and right-handed pitcher Tegan Kuhns (No. 47) round out the Vols in the sophomore column. Both could begin the season in the starting rotation. Kuhns got plenty of run in the role as a true freshman last spring and followed it up with an impressive stint in the Cape this summer. Mack was one of the biggest transfer portal additions last summer.

Henry Ford (No. 57), who was listed as an outfielder/first baseman by the publication, could very well see time in the hot corner for the Vols. Other juniors appearing in the top 100 list include catcher Garrett Wright (No. 78) and infielder/outfielder Tyler Myatt (No. 80).

All three were additions to the roster this past summer. Ford is arguably the biggest addition to the roster and will hit in the heart of the order (alongside Clark) while Wright’s defensive versatility could be a plus for Tennessee, both behind the plate and in the outfield. Myatt put together arguably the best junior college campaign last spring while at Walters State, winning the offensive triple crown.

Outfielder Reese Chapman (No. 4) and lefty Evan Blanco (No. 7) represented the Vols in the top 100 senior list. Both bring loads of experience to this year’s squad. Chapman has appeared in 129 games with 98 starts throughout his career and logged a perfect fielding percentage on 98 chances with 89 putouts and nine assists in right field last year. Blanco served as both a starter and reliver for Virginia in the past and was arguably Tennessee’s best pitcher in fall. Blanco could begin the season in the starting rotation.

Tennessee begins the season on February 13, hosting Nicholls State for a 4:30 p.m. ET first pitch from the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Perfect Game Top 100 Seniors (2)

No. 4: Reese Chapman (OF)

No. 7: Evan Blanco (LHP)

Perfect Game Top 100 Juniors (3)

No. 57: Henry Ford (OF/1B)

No. 78: Garrett Wright (C)

No. 80: Tyler Myatt (INF/OF)

Perfect Game Top 100 Sophomores (5)

No. 10: Levi Clark (C/1B)

No. 15: Blaine Brown (OF/LHP)

No. 22: Jay Abernathy (OF)

No. 42: Landon Mack (RHP)

No. 47: Tegan Kuhns (RHP)

Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen (7)

No. 3: Cam Appenzeller (LHP)

No. 24: Ethan Moore (SS)

No. 61: Taylor Tracey (LHP/OF)

No. 70: Trent Grindlinger (C)

No. 81: Evan Hankins (1B)

No. 83: Ethan Baiotto (RHP)

No. 97: Nathan Eisfelder (OF)