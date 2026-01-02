Tennessee WR Amari Jefferson reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal

Amari Jefferson‘s time in Knoxville appears to be over after just one season as the former Alabama transfer is set to hit the poral again, according to a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Jefferson appeared in just two games for the Vols in 2025 (ETSU and UAB). He was originally a three-star rated prospect in the 2024 cycle and signed with Alabama out of Baylor School in Chattanooga.

As a freshman in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson suffered a hip injury and redshirted, appearing in no games. He will have three years of eligibility at his next stop. The one-time Tennessee baseball commit to Tony Vitello arrived in Knoxville last January and missed most of spring practice while recovering from hip surgery.

BREAKING: Tennessee WR Amari Jefferson is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He started his career at Alabama and will have 4 years of eligibility left



Repped by @caseygunn0 https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/c8SDlxQ1Zs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.