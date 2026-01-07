Tennessee’s Jordan Ross to enter NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee football is losing another edge rusher as sophomore and former five-star prospect Jordan Ross is entering the transfer portal, Volquest has learned.

Ross played 11 games this fall where he tallied 23 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. The sophomore was credited with a pair of quarterback hurries, as well as one pass-breakup, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Across two years during his time at Tennessee, Ross managed 26 tackles and five TFLs with one blocked punt returned for a touchdown in 22 total games.

Ross logged 249 defensive snaps in 2025.

Tennessee parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Banks and replaced him with former Penn State DC Jim Knowles. Knowles brought in Andrew ‘AJ’ Jackson to coach the edge position moving forward. Joshua Josephs is headed to the NFL – exhausting his legibility – and Caleb Herring has also entered the portal, along with Emmanuel Okoye and Kellen Lindstrom. In all, the Vols are down five players form the LEO spot that were on the 2025 roster.

Understanding the portal

The transfer portal window is now just one window. The window opens on January 2nd and runs through January 16th.

Players don’t have to pick a school they are going to during those specific dates but those are the span of dates on when a player can enter the portal.

Those dates don’t apply to graduate transfers who can enter the portal whenever they wish. Also, if there’s a head coaching change, their players are granted an immediate 30-day window during which they can enter the portal.

Of note, any team playing in a game after Dec 28 (playoffs or regular bowl) gets a five-day window once season ends for those player to enter portal.

Players who enter the portal in the winter window are trying to be somewhere for the spring semester.

For Tennessee the spring semester starts on January 21 which is late compared to many schools around the country. Tennessee a year ago started a winter mini-term class that runs the first three weeks of January.