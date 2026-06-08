Nate Eisfelder entering transfer portal to leave Tennessee baseball   

Nate Eisfelder is entering the transfer portal after one season with Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Monday.

Eisfelder played sparingly as a reserve outfielder as a freshman. He hit .192 in 18 games with four starts. He hit two homers with nine RBIs. Eisfelder started in the SEC Tournament while Reese Chapman was out with an injury.

The outfielder was the No. 100 ranked prospect in the Perfect Game 2025 rankings and the No. 3 player out of Tennessee. Eisfelder is from Johnson City, Tenn. where he attended Providence Academy before transferring to IMG Academy to finish his prep years.

Tennessee now has 14 players who have entered the transfer portal and one transfer portal commitment in the cycle. Keep up with the Tennessee baseball transfer portal movement over the next couple of weeks HERE.

Tennessee baseball and the transfer portal

The transfer portal for Division I baseball opened on June 1 and will remain open for 30 days. Players do not have to declare a new destination by 30 days, just need to be entered into the portal during that time frame. Graduate students are not bound to the transfer portal window and can enter at any time. If a head coach leaves or is fired from his school, players have a 30-day window to enter the portal.

The Vols have benefited greatly from the transfer portal in recent cycles, reeling in the likes of Chase Dollander (2022), Griffin Merritt (2023), Maui Ahuna (2023), Zane Denton (2023), Billy Amick (2024), Cannon Peebles (2024), AJ Causey (2024), Chris Stamos (2024), Liam Doyle (2025), Andrew Fischer (2025), Gavin Kilen (2025), Henry Ford (2026), Garrett Wright (2026) and Evan Blanco (2026).