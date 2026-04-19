Terrence Hill Jr. commits to Tennessee basketball as VCU transfer guard

Terrence Hill Jr. commits to Tennessee basketball as VCU transfer guardby: Grant Ramey1 hour agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Tennessee commit Terrence Hill Jr. averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game at VCU.