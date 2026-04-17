What transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr. said after his official visit with Tennessee basketball

What transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr. said after his official visit with Tennessee basketballby: Grant Ramey2 hours agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn ImagesWhat VCU transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr. said Friday while updating his recruitment after his official visit with Tennessee basketball.