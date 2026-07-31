Tennessee football's game at Texas A&M will be 'Operation Blackout' at Kyle Field

Tennessee football’s game at Texas A&M on November 14 will be “Operation Blackout” at Kyle Field, with the Aggies set to wear their all-black alternate uniforms against the Vols.

A kickoff time has not yet been announced, but it’s a flex game in the SEC’s kickoff windows, meaning the start time could be either between 3:30-4:30 p.m. Eastern Time or 6-8 p.m. ET.

Tennessee is 3-2 all time against Texas A&M in a series that dates back to 1957. The Vols most recently won 20-13 at Neyland Stadium in November 2023. The Vols lost 45-38 in overtime at Texas A&M in October 2016, their first and only trip to Kyle Field to date.

Tennessee beat Texas A&M 3-0 in the 1957 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville in the first meeting between the two teams and the Vols won 38-7 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on New Year’s Day 2005. Texas A&M won 34-13 at Neyland Stadium in December 2020, the final game of the COVID-altered 10-game season.

Texas A&M plays at Tennessee in 2028

Texas A&M will play on the road at Tennessee in 2028 in the SEC’s new nine-game schedule format. The Vols this season host Texas, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and LSU and have road games at Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, along with A&M. It’s the same opponents in 2028 with the locations flipped.

In 2027 Tennessee will host Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt and play road games at Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma. Those same opponents make up the 2029 schedule, with the locations flipped.

The new SEC schedule format includes three annual rivals — those are Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt for Tennessee — and six rotating opponents. The conference also requires one non-conference game against an opponent from a power conference (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame).

Kickoff times, windows for Tennessee games this season

Kickoff times for the first four games of the season have been set: Furman, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+; Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN; Kennesaw State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network; Texas, Noon ET, ABC.

Kickoff windows have been announced for the other eight SEC games. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

The Auburn game on October 3, the Alabama game on October 17 and the LSU game on November 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Arkansas game on October 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — is also in the flex window.