The night Tennessee toppled No. 1 Kentucky 60 years ago

Ray Mears stood in front of the black chalkboard drenched.

As the fourth-year Tennessee men’s basketball head coach dabbed a towel on his face and waited for his wife, Dana to return from their home with dry clothes, he stood in front of reporters beaming as he waved a chalkstick with his other hand.

Moments earlier, Mears—signature orange blazer and all—was dragged into the showers by his players inside the Vols’ locker room at the Armory-Fieldhouse.



The soaking wet clothes hardly mattered to Mears as he detailed to the sporting scribes the finest hour yet in his coaching tenure.

In its final act at its 7,000-seat arena, which would soon undergo an expansion and rebrand as Stokely Athletic Center, Tennessee beat Adolph Rupp’s once seemingly invincible No. 1 Kentucky team, 69-62 on March 5, 1966—one week after the Wildcats swelled their win streak to 24 games with a 14-point win over the Vols in Lexington.

“This is the greatest, most gratifying victory in all my years,” Mears told the newsmen. “This might be Kentucky’s finest team ever…I can’t say enough about the Vols.”

“The king has lost his crown,” Marvin West penned for the Knoxville News-Sentinel that night. “King Kentucky has been wounded. That pretty, perfect record is no more. But the Wildcats look fine. They just have orange streaks and splotches.”

Twenty-fourth-ranked Tennessee and Kentucky will meet for the 243rd time on Saturday, this time at Food City Center (Noon ET, ESPN). But the Vols’ triumph over Kentucky 60 years ago remains one of its most memorable in a series that dates back 116 years.

The 35th Wildcats team coached by Rupp appeared to be unbeatable, unfathomable and unstoppable in 1965-66.

After missing the NCAA Tournament the previous season, the team known as “Rupp’s Runts” were led by NBA Hall of Famers Pat Riley and Louie Dampier. They rolled into SEC play with a perfect 9-0 record, out-scoring opponents, 795-597 with convincing wins over ranked Texas Tech, Notre Dame and Saint Louis teams.

That dominance continued into its league slate with an overtime win over Georgia at Stegman Coliseum as the only serious threat Kentucky faced. It thumped a good Vanderbilt team twice as it steamrolled towards an SEC title and tournament berth.

The Wildcats clinched a share of the conference crown when it beat Tennessee at Memorial Coliseum, 78-64 in late February.

Mears’ mind games weren’t enough in that one. He ditched his orange blazer for a brown suit, similar to the one famously worn by Rupp.

When the two met in front of the Vols’ bench in Lexington before tip-off, Mears asked Rupp if he liked the cheap $15 suit he found just that week. Rupp seemed to shake it off, though a Kentucky trainer later recounted that he was fuming in the locker room as he kicked over some chairs.

“Rupp was superior to me,” Mears said in Ron Bliss’ book, Ray Mears’ Big Orange Memories. “I’d try to get him a little edgy so he wouldn’t coach as well. I’d try to gig him.”

Of course, it didn’t help that Tennessee was without 6-foot-5, 234-pound forward Howard Bayne, who missed the game with an ankle injury. Kentucky did most of its damage from the corner where 50 of its points came from its baseline attack.

Seven days later, Bayne was back and Vols again were the final road block in an unblemished regular season.

The Vols weren’t fighting for a spot in the postseason as the calendar turned to March, but they were laying the foundation for the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance one year later.

Tennessee was instead vying for a third place finish in the final SEC standings with an 17-8 mark and 9-6 league record. The Vols’ starting rotation was senior-laden with Bayne, center Austin Robbins, guard Larry McIntosh and guard Jim Cornwall making up four of the starting five.

Junior forward Ron Widby was paving the way for his SEC Player of the Year campaign in 1966-67. The Knoxville native was a two-sport star at Fulton High School, opting to stick with basketball after a football injury.

When the Tennessee football team was in need of a punter, Doug Dickey had the blessing of Mears to bring Widby on. He parlayed it into a six-year NFL career. But basketball is where Widby starred in college.

At 6-4, 210-pounds, Widby averaged 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds. Paired with Bayne, the Vols were at full strength against Kentucky.

It took only a few minutes for the Wildcats to suddenly look human at Armory-Fieldhouse, which was filled to capacity.

“Tickets are as scarce as Hope Diamonds,” the News-Sentinel reported the day of the game.

Those who could get inside saw a new-look Tennessee offense fluster Kentucky early as the Vols turned a quick 7-1 lead into a 20-9 advantage. The corners, where the Wildcats made their living in Lexington, were also cut off by a brand new defensive set drawn up by assistant coach Tommy Bartlett a few days before.

Mears stalked the Tennessee sideline in his traditional orange blazer, but the football team took on the task of getting in Rupp’s head. Around 30 of them were seated right behind the Kentucky bench.

“They rode him all night,” Mears said later. “Rupp couldn’t handle it. He had rabbit ears and they were on him the whole game.”

That might have played a part in the Vols landing a flurry of punches, but Kentucky started swinging back and landed a few of its own. The Wildcats clawed their way back behind a 10-0 run sparked by Riley that dwindled the Tennessee lead to 20-19.

Riley snatched the momentum back again when his shot rattled in at the buzzer to pull the Wildcats within three, 31-28 at halftime. Tennessee started to unravel in the second half.

The Vols missed their first 10 shots and Kentucky took advantage, going ahead for the first time on Tommy Kron’s put-back less than three minutes in. Then Widby and Robbins took over.

The Wildcats had no answer for either of them. Widby knocked down shots from the outside, while Robbins, who was battling the flu but kept it from the coaching staff, scored over them on the inside on their way to a combined 40 points.

Similarly, Tennessee was having its own struggles with Riley, who scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half.

The lead changed hands nine times during their scoring onslaught until it was tied at 53-53 with five minutes to go. Bayne, a game-time decision who told the coaching staff he was going to make a try for it on his still-recovering ankle, proved to be the ultimate hero.

On a night where he pulled down 12 rebounds, Bayne leapt one more time from a crowd underneath the basket on Tennessee’s end, reaching for the ball as it came off the iron. The first tip missed as Bayne came back down on his feet. He jumped up again, outreached everyone around him and the ball rolled in.

The Vols had the lead—for good.

Kentucky didn’t score over the last three-and-a-half minutes, the last of which was filled with jubilation in the stands where grown men cried as they hugged each other and chants of “We’re No. 1” rang out from the Tennessee student section.

Once the buzzer sounded the final time, the football team poured onto the court, lifting Bayne, Widby and Robbins on their shoulders and carrying them to one end of the floor where they cut the net down.

Bayne was fighting back tears the whole way.

“Howard (Bayne) must be the greatest competitor this school has ever seen,” Mears said. “He told us he could go and he did. He was like a tiger in a cage. All we had to do was let him out.”

Kentucky didn’t lose again until the national championship game when it was upset by Texas Western and the first all-Black starting five in the history of the NCAA Tournament, 72-65 at Cole Fieldhouse in College Park, Maryland two weeks later.

“I wanted them to have a perfect record,” Rupp said after the loss to Tennessee. “I thought maybe we could go all the way. I hated to see them lose. But there’s no alibi. We got beat…Everybody thought we’d win except these Tennessee boys.”