What happened with Tony Vitello's NCAA violations in Maui Ahuna recruitment

Tony Vitello‘s NCAA violations in pursuit of coveted transfer Maui Ahuna stemmed from an initial phone call from Ahuna to Vitello before he had officially entered the transfer portal in May 2022, according to Tennessee athletic department documents obtained by Volquest on Wednesday.

That phone call led to a meeting in a hotel parking lot by an airport between Vitello and the sought-after Kansas transfer shortstop.

The actions of the former Tennessee baseball coach, which are considered a minor infraction as a Level II violation, were first reported by Knox News on Wednesday.

The NCAA found that Ahuna contacted Vitello on May 22, 2022, following the decision from Kansas coach Ritch Price to retire. Due to the coaching change, Ahuna informed the KU staff he intended to enter the transfer portal and reached out to communicate the same with the Kansas compliance office.

Ahuna believed those actions constituted entering the transfer portal, the document said.

The shortstop placed a call to Vitello 20 minutes later, but his name was not officially entered in the portal until May 23. The call lasted seven minutes and the NCAA indicated Ahuna made the call at the direction of his advisor and without any solicitation from Vitello, the document noted.

The findings indicated that Vitello was headed to an airport close to Ahuna that weekend before traveling to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, that weekend. Vitello was in the area to visit family, which suggests he was in St. Louis, where his parents live. The document also stated that Vitello was in the area partially “in response to the widespread speculation that (Price) would be fired and that (Ahuna) would be entered into the transfer portal that day.”

Ahuna and Vitello made plans to meet at the airport that day as Ahuna was going to the airport to drop off his girlfriend that evening. They met in a hotel parking lot near the airport before Vitello returned his rental car. They spoke for less than 15 minutes, discussing Ahuna’s interest in Tennessee.

He ultimately took an official visit to UT in June and committed to the Vols, spending the 2023 season with Tennessee.

Vitello, who left to manage the San Francisco Giants in October, was deemed to have had impermissible in-person contact and recruiting communication.

The investigation and all findings were finalized on Jan. 30, 2026, according to the UT document. It stated that Vitello and Ahuna cooperated through the investigation and provided all requested information. The case is now considered closed with no further punishment for Vitello or UT.

Vitello’s punishments also included a one-month off-campus recruiting ban during the 2022-23 academic year, a one-week off-campus recruiting ban for one week in April 2024 and three separate one-week off-campus recruiting bans during the 2024-25 academic year.

Ahuna was not eligible at the start of the 2023 season, missing eight games as his eligibility was sorted out before making his debut. He returned at the same time as Vitello following his suspension. The school and coach indicated they were “working collaboratively with the NCAA” to address a violation within the program, UT announced before the Dayton series.

Ahuna hit .312 in his lone season with Tennessee after transferring from Kansas. He led the Vols with 20 doubles and hit eight homers with 42 RBIs. He started 52 games at shortstop, missing time due to a back injury and an eligibility delay at the start of the season.

He was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He plays for the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels in the organization now managed by Vitello.