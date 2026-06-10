Top instate wideout Maddox Porter details recruitment

One of the top players in the country for the 2029 class resides in Nashville at Battle Ground Academy. Wide receiver Maddox Porter is coveted by nearly everyone and he was recently in Knoxville to checkout Tennessee.

“They showed us around and then we went and saw the field and the Peyton Manning room,” Porter said recapping the trip. “That was cool. After that I got to talk to coach Heupel and get to know him better. Throughout the whole time coach Pope was with me and just building a great relationship with him.”

Porter has been on numerous trips even though he is just going into his sophomore season. He is ahead of the game in so many ways which allows him to do a deep dive when he is on a visit.

“I’m definitely trying to build a good relationship with the coaches,” Porter said. “Then the connection while I’m there means a lot. Then the NFL talent and development that I’m going to get with that coach is what I’m looking for.”

Porter didn’t come to a game last fall but has been to Tennessee four times thus far. He knows he is important to Tennessee and he can feel how much they want him. He loves the staff, which starts with Josh Heupel.

“How he is just personable,” Porter said. “And you can tell he is a real authentic guy and the coaches and players respect him and talk highly of him.”

Porter was born in middle Tennessee. He says his family loved Tennessee growing up even though he didn’t have a favorite team. He is just worried about perfecting his craft.

“Probably not pay attention to publicity and just keep my head down and grind,” Porter said. “I’m trying to be the best to ever come out of Tennessee.”