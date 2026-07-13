Transfer Travis Sanders to play for Tennessee baseball, not pursue UDFA deal   

Travis Sanders will play for Tennessee baseball in 2027, he told Volquest on Sunday. The Baylor transfer infielder committed to the Vols in June and was not selected in the 2026 MLB Draft this past weekend. He will not pursue an undrafted free agent deal.

He had a great two-season run at Baylor after beginning his college career with Texas Tech for the 2023-2024 seasons.

Sanders entered draft weekend unranked as a top draft prospect by MLB.com, Baseball America and Perfect Game. He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining after redshirting as a true freshman with a season-ending injury. Sanders is a middle infielder who could also be a third base for Tennessee.

Sanders was named second team All-Big 12 as a redshirt junior in 2026 after posting a .369 average, .458 on-base percentage and 24 stolen bases to lead the team in each category. The shortstop and leadoff hitter slugged nine home runs, drove in 44 and hit 15 doubles. He struck out 64 times and walked 35 times.

Sanders was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2025 after slashing .335/.425/.549. He began his career at Texas Tech. Played in 14 games with six starts in 2024 and redshirted in 2023 with a season-ending injury as a true freshman.

The infielder stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds. Sanders is originally from Copperas Cove, TX. Perfect Game tabbed Sanders as the No. 90 recruit in the 2022 class. The publication considered him the No. 19 shortstop in the cycle and the sixth-best player out of Texas.

Sanders was drafted by the Boston Rd Sox in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB Draft after being named All-State twice as a prep athlete.