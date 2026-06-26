Travis Sanders commits to Tennessee baseball as Baylor transfer infielder

Travis Sanders committed to Tennessee baseball he announced on Friday after taking an official visit to Knoxville earlier in the cycle.

Sanders was named second team All-Big 12 as a redshirt junior in 2026 after posting a .369 average, .458 on-base percentage and 24 stolen bases to lead the team in each category. The shortstop and leadoff hitter slugged nine home runs, drove in 44 and hit 15 doubles. He struck out 64 times and walked 35 times.

Sanders was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2025 after slashing .335/.425/.549. He began his career at Texas Tech. Played in 14 games with six starts in 2024 and redshirted in 2023 with a season-ending injury as a true freshman.

The infielder stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds. Sanders is originally from Copperas Cove, TX and could be a third base option for Tennessee. He is draft eligible in July.

Travis Sanders is the seventh Tennessee baseball transfer portal addition

Sanders is the seventh transfer to commit to Tennessee baseball and the third infielder.

He joins Wyatt Hanoian (Ari Force) and Braydon Kersey (Mercer) as infielders, though the latter is also a right-handed pitcher.

Tennessee also boasts left-handed pitchers Brody Trosclair (Northwestern State), Ricky Ojeda (UC Irvine) and Jake McCoy (South Carolina) in the transfer class with Kersey and Parker Detmers (Louisville) as right-handed options.

Kersey slashed .325/.438/.684 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in a breakout sophomore season at Mercer. He pitched in 20 games with six saves, a 2-0 record and a 4.95 ERA. He hits left handed and can play multiple positions, including first base.

Trosclair had a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts as a freshman. He is coming off internal brace surgery in April, but is expected to pitch in the 2027 season.

Ojeda had a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons at UC Irvine. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks. He is draft-eligible in July and is likely an early draft pick.

McCoy had a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina, but is a projected early pick in the 2026 MLB Draft in July. He missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Hanoian slashed .357/.498/.573 as a freshman second baseman at Air Force, earning Mountain West freshman of the year honors. The switch-hitting Hanoian walked 32 times and was hit by 24 pitches while striking out only 21 times. He had 24 extra-base hits with six homers, four triples and 14 doubles. He is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2027.

Detmers went 3-2 with a 5.71 ERA in two seasons at Louisville. The right-handed pitcher struck out 32 and walked 18 in 34.2 innings. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pitcher missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery during his sophomore season in 2025.