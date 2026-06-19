Trent Grindlinger earns invite to Team USA training camp for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball freshman catcher and designated hitter Trent Grindlinger received an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp this summer.

Grindlinger was one of Tennessee’s best hitters in the 2026 season as a freshman, rising into the cleanup spot in the back half of the season.

Grindlinger moved into the starting lineup on an everyday basis for the Vols to begin the month of April. The freshman finished the season with a .345 batting average, which was second on the team, in 43 games and 145 at-bats. Grindlinger launched eight home runs, drove in 29 runs, scored 26 runs and walked 13 times on the season and was named to the SEC All-Freshman squad.

Another @USABaseballCNT Training Camp invite!



Looking forward to seeing Trent in the Red, White and Blue! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jwAR7pq9Xx — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 19, 2026

The designated hitter tallied a four-hit day against Texas on May 9, registered four other three-hit days and totaled 15 multi-hit efforts on the year. Grindlinger drove in a career-high five runs against Vanderbilt on March 29 in a game when he came off the bench.

Grindlinger is a draft-eligible sophomore in the 2027 MLB Draft.

Back in May, fellow freshman Cam Appenzeller also was invited to Team USA training camp. Both Grindlinger and Appenzeller was named SEC All-Freshman and will be two massive veterans for the Vols next season for Josh Elander.

Grindlinger and Appenzeller join a laundry list of former Vols who have spent time with the USA Baseball CNT, a list highlighted by Christian Moore, Drew Beam, Drew Gilbert, Luke Hochevar, Todd Helton and Chris Burke. There have been 21 former Vols in total.

The training camp will begin work in late June with exhibition against teams from the Appalachian League ahead of the annual Stars & Stripes series. The final roster will be announced on July 5 and will compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship in Taichung City, Taiwan in mid-July.

Team USA will compete against Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) and Japan University Federation (JUBF) in the five-day tournament. The complete summer schedule for Team USA can be found below.

Stars and Stripes Exhibition Slate

June 27; CNT Stars vs. Greeneville Flyboys; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 27; CNT Stripes vs. Burlington Sock Puppets; Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

June 28; CNT Stars vs. Johnson City Doughboys; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 1 p.m. ET

June 28; CNT Stripes vs. Danville Otterbots; American Legion Post 325 Field (Danville, Va.); 5:30 p.m. ET

June 29; CNT Stars vs. Appy League Select; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 3 p.m. ET

June 29; CNT Stripes vs. Appy League Select; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 7 p.m. ET

Team USA Stars vs. Stripes Series

June 30; Stars vs. Stripes; Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 1; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 2; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

July 3; Stars vs. Stripes; National Training Complex (Cary, N.C.); 6:00 p.m. ET

July 4; Stars vs. Stripes; Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.); 6:35 p.m. ET

World Collegiate Baseball Championship