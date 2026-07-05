Trent Grindlinger earns roster spot on USA Baseball Collegiate National Team for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball freshman catcher and designated hitter Trent Grindlinger secured a roster spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster following the conclusion of an 11-day training camp.

Grindlinger and his USA teammates will compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung City, Taiwan, from July 11-15.

The team was selected following an 11-day training camp that consisted of workouts, intrasquad scrimmages across North Carolina and Virginia, as well as exhibitions against teams from the Appalachian League.

Tennessee teammate Cam Appenzeller took part in USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp but did not make the final roster. Grindlinger saw action early in exhibition play but suffered a concussion that caused him to miss over a week. He returned for a two-hit day on July 3.

Grindlinger moved into the starting lineup on an everyday basis for the Vols to begin the month of April. The freshman finished the season with a .345 batting average, which was second on the team, in 43 games and 145 at-bats. Grindlinger launched eight home runs, drove in 29 runs, scored 26 runs and walked 13 times on the season and was named to the SEC All-Freshman squad.

The designated hitter tallied a four-hit day against Texas on May 9, registered four other three-hit days and totaled 15 multi-hit efforts on the year. Grindlinger drove in a career-high five runs against Vanderbilt on March 29 in a game when he came off the bench.

Grindlinger is a draft-eligible sophomore in the 2027 MLB Draft. He is also a Team USA alum, competing on the U18 squad in 2024.

World Collegiate Baseball Championship