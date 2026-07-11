Tennessee signee Trevor Condon picked No. 13 by the Cardinals in 2026 MLB Draft

Trevor Condon was picked No. 13 by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday.

The star outfielder and Tennessee baseball signee was the No. 16 prospect in the draft according to MLB.com and was ESPN’s No. 11 prospect.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Condon is ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the nation in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game. The Etowah, Georgia, product was the second-ranked prospect in UT’s 2026 class behind only two-way player Jared Grindlinger.

Grindlinger was selected one spot ahead of Condon by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.