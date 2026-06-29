Where Tennessee players, signees and portal commits rank in updated Baseball America MLB Draft projections

The Major League Baseball Draft is less than two weeks away and Tennessee should once again show well with potential draft picks from current players, 2026 signees and transfer portal commits.

Tennessee, will of course, be hoping to survive the draft for a number of top-flight Vols who could change the landscape of the 2027 season for Josh Elander’s roster.

In Baseball America’s latest update of their top 500 MLB Draft prospects that was released last week, seven current Tennessee players, 12 signees for the class of 2026 and two transfer portal commits are listed in the projections.

Four current high school signees – led by Trevor Condon (No. 16) and Jared Grindlinger (No. 18) – appear in the top 100, along with current Vols Tegan Kuhns (No. 22) and Garrett Wright (No. 75).

Transfer portal commits Jake McCoy (South Carolina) and Ricky Ojeda (UC Irvine) also appear in the top 500 for Baseball America. Both are left-handed pitchers. Current Tennessee utility Blake Grimmer, who the Vols would love back on the roster for the 2027 season, does not appear in the rankings.

Here’s a list of all Tennessee baseball representatives.

*Updated (6/24) Baseball America Top 500 Draft Prospects (high school signee, current player, transfer commit) +/- in parenthesis from last update on May 7, 2026.

No. 16 Trevor Condon (+4)

No. 18 Jared Grindlinger (-1)

No. 22 Tegan Kuhns (+1)

No. 73 Cole Koeninger (+1)

No. 75 Garrett Wright (+1)

No. 76 Kaiden McCarthy (not ranked)

No. 125 Gannon Grant (-5)

No. 143 Henry Ford (-8)

No. 147 Gary Morse (-7)

No. 148 Sean Dunlap (-7)

No. 152 Jake McCoy (-4)

No. 177 Tyler Putnam (-)

No. 201 Bo Rhudy (-1)

No. 220 Shawn Sullivan (-)

No. 237 Brandon Arvidson (+3)

No. 258 Ricky Ojeda (+1)

No. 275 Cody Boshell (-1)

No. 279 AJ Curry (-1)

No. 368 Stone Lawless (-42)No. 372 Reese Chapman (+1)

No. 396 Jaxson Wood (+1)

Not Ranked: Parker Detmers, Travis Sanders, Andrew Duncan, Blake Grimmer



