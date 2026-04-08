Troy Henderson returning to Tennessee basketball instead of transferring

Troy Henderson is returning to Tennessee basketball and not transferring as initially planned, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“After spending additional time speaking with my family, thinking further about my future and having a great conversation with coach Barnes and the staff, I’ve realized there’s no place I’d rather be than right here on Rocky Top,” Henderson wrote on Instagram. “Vol Nation, I’m coming back. I can’t wait to take the floor again in front of the best fans in the country. I’m so excited for all the big things still to come here at Tennessee.”

Henderson announced Tuesday he would be entering the transfer portal to leave Tennessee, but removed the post announcing his transfer from his social media Wednesday morning. The freshman guard never officially entered the portal. He announced the Wednesday he would be returning.

Henderson played in 28 games in a reserve role. He averaged 1.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game, shooting 33.3% on 3-pointers. He had a career-high nine points against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21.

Henderson, a 6-foot-1 guard, dealt with a shoulder injury during the season that limited him. The injury could require surgery.

Henderson committed to UT as a three-star guard in March 2025. He previously was committed to Fordham.

Tennessee has had six players enter the transfer portal in Cade Phillips, J.P. Estrella, Amari Evans, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey and Clarence Massamba. Henderson was in that group before reversing course. He joins Dewayne Brown as players who have decided to come back to Tennessee.

Nate Ament and Ethan Burg are the only two players who have to announce their plans for next season. Ament is widely regarded as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.