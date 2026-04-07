Troy Henderson enters transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball

Troy Henderson has entered the transfer portal to leave Tennessee basketball after one season.

Henderson played in 28 games in a reserve role. He averaged 1.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game, shooting 33.3% on 3-pointers.

Henderson is the six Vol to enter the transfer portal. Forwards Cade Phillips, J.P. Estrella and Jaylen Carey and guards Bishop Boswell and Clarence Massamba were the first four to enter. Boswell started 33 games, Estrella started 13, Phillips started nine of 10 before having season-ending shoulder surgery, and Carey started eight.

Henderson, a 6-foot-1 guard, dealt with a shoulder injury during the season. He had a career-high nine points against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21.

Henderson committed to UT as a three-star guard in March 2025. He previously was committed to Fordham.

Henderson and Massamba were both members of the 2025 recruiting class for the Vols. Nate Ament, DeWayne Brown and Amari Evans rounded out the group. None of those three players has announced their intentions for next season. Ament is widely believed to be headed for the NBA Draft as a likely first-round draft pick.